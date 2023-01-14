Manchester United XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for today’s derby

New Manchester United signing Wout Weghorst is not expected to make his debut when Erik ten Hag names his starting line-up for today’s derby against Manchester City.

The striker has been signed from Burnley to provide competition to the likes of Anthony Martial, but it is the latter who will lead the line in the Manchester derby should be shake off a knock picked up earlier in the week.

At the back, Erik ten Hag is again without Diogo Dalot. He was taken off against Charlton with a hamstring problem and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will deputise.

Lisandro Martinez is ready for his first Premier League start since the World Cup, partnering Raphael Varane at centre-back, meaning Luke Shaw can take his place at left-back after a stint in the middle.

Bruno Fernandes is available again after suspension and will support Martial alongside Antony and the in-form Marcus Rashford.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.