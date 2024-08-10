Man Utd XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Community Shield today

Erik ten Hag could do with some positive injury news as his Manchester United side face Manchester CIty in the Community Shield.

While the result of the traditional season curtain-raiser tends not to be too conducive to success in the long run, a trophy is nonetheless on the line at Wembley on Saturday - as well as Manchester derby bragging rights.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MAN CITY VS MAN UNITED LIVE!

Man Utd already know that Leny Yoro will miss out after undergoing surgery on a foot injury.

Harry Maguire sat out the friendly defeat to Liverpool last weekend as a precaution and remains a doubt, while Jonny Evans was forced off having suffered from illness. Further knocks to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Will Fish saw them withdrawn too.

Fortunately for Ten Hag, reinforcements arrived on Monday in the form of Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Facundo Pellistri and Lisandro Martinez from extended breaks after their respective Euro 2024 and Copa America campaigns.

Shaw’s will be checked, though Martinez will likely be involved.

"Harry Maguire missed the [Liverpool] game, was a precaution but is still a question mark for Saturday,” said Ten Hag on Thursday.

“So we have training, we have to see whether he is fit enough or not to be available. Victor [Lindelof] played but also he's a question mark and also Azza [Aaron Wan-Bissaka] and Luke Shaw are both question marks, we have to assess them tomorrow.”

Rasmus Hojlund is a confirmed absentee due to a hamstring injury so new No11 Joshua Zirkzee could make his debut from the start. Jadon Sancho has been tested as a central forward in pre-season but to little effect.

Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot only began training last week but are likely to feature.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Injuries: Yoro, Hojlund

Doubts: Lindelof, Maguire, Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Fish, Shaw

Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday August 10, 2024

Venue: Wembley