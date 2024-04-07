Manchester United XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United teenager Willy Kambwala is in line to start against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are both major doubts after being forced off in Thursday’s dramatic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, leaving Erik ten Hag with major defensive issues.

Kambwala came on alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back in the second half at Stamford Bridge and could make just his second start for United.

Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez are still out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diego Dalot, who conceded a late penalty in the Chelsea defeat, will continue at full-back.

United are also sweating on the fitness of Casemiro after he went off at Stamford Bridge.

Scott McTominay is in line to come into midfield.

Ten Hag may be tempted to start Antony after his positive performance against Chelsea. Ten Hag says he wants to see more of the same from the Brazilian.

“I know he’s capable of it,” he said on Friday. “I’ve seen it so often, when I was manager of Ajax, but we haven’t seen this.

“Maybe in the start [of his United career] we’ve seen a glimpse, in the first three games when he scored three goals, but after that, [only] incidentally, like against Barcelona last season when he scored the winning goal, but he’s capable of it. Against Chelsea, I saw the Antony I want to see.”

Marcus Rashford is hoping for a recall after he was dropped on Thursday but Alejandro Garnacho also played well at Stamford Bridge, so Ten Hag so plenty to consider about the make-up of his forward line.

Fit again Mason Mount is pushing for start following his return to fitness following a long spell on the sidelines.

After a blistering run of goalscoring form, Rasmus Hojlund has now not found the net in three matches.

Anthony Martial, who has not featured since December, is still recovering from groin surgery.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes; Hojlund, Rashford

Doubts: Varane, Evans, Casemiro

Injuries: Shaw, Malacia, Martial, Martinez, Lindelof

Time and date: 3.30pm BST on Sunday 7 April, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports