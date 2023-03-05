Manchester United XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hopes to have Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw back for Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool.

Sancho and Shaw missed Wednesday’s 3-1 FA Cup win against West Ham United but both players are expected to be fit to return.

Shaw has recovered from a minor knock, while Sancho should be fine to play following illness.

“I think we will have players back,” Erik ten Hag said ahead of the match at Anfield. “Luke Shaw was not available, so we expect him back.

“Sancho was ill, but we will have to wait and see how that develops but I think [he could be available] as well.”

Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain out.

Ten Hag has said this week that United will be patient with Martial as they look to avoid further hip problems.

“I won’t give a prospective [time], or an expectation about that,” Ten Hag said. “Let him do his work, as several times now, he has been back and he drops back too quickly.

“We [have to] give him the time and I hope he is on board but first, in this moment, we are doing really well in this set-up. When he is available, we will have another option, a good option. Let’s give him the time and we will see when he is back.”

Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Fred and Lisandro Martinez all started on the bench against West Ham, but are set to return to the first XI on Merseyside as United look for their first win at Anfield since 2016.

Alejandro Garnacho starred in that midweek win, though it may not be enough for him to keep his place in the side with Antony potentially favoured on the opposite flank to Rashford.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.