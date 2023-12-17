Manchester United XI vs Liverpool: Marcus Rashford latest - predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Manchester United will be boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford for their crunch clash with Liverpool.

Rashford missed Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich after being struck down with a vomiting bug.

But he returned to training on Friday and Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday afternoon that Rashford is fit to play at Anfield on Sunday.

United captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Harry Maguire has been ruled out after sustaining an injury against Bayern but Luke Shaw could play despite being forced off during that game.

Anthony Martial is out, while Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo remain sidelined.

“Harry [Maguire], he will not be available for the coming games,” said Ten Hag

“But we don't think it is for the long term. Luke Shaw, he trained this morning. So we think he is available for Sunday.

“Marcus Rashford… he will [be back, but] Martial not.”

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo, Amrabat; Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho

Injuries: Maguire, Martial, Mount, Eriksen, Amad, Martinez, Casemiro, Malacia

Suspended: Fernandes

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT, Sunday December 17, 2023

Venue: Anfield