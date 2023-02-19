Manchester United XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Manchester United will welcome back Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer to their starting line-up against Leicester today.

The duo were forced to sit out of the thrilling 2-2 Europa League draw away at Barcelona on Thursday due to one-match suspensions but will likely return for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Casemiro, however, will serve the last of his three-match domestic ban having briefly returned in midweek.

Elsewhere, ten Hag has also hinted all of Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony are making good progress on their returns from injury.

Still, the United boss could not confirm their availability for the visit of the Foxes.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are the only long-term absentees.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandez, Rashford; Weghorst.

Doubts: Martial, Antony, McTominay

Injured: Eriksen, van de Beek

Suspended: Casemiro

Date and time: 2pm GMT, Sunday February 18 2023

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Referee: Stuart Attwell, Paul Tierney (VAR)