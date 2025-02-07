Manchester United XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for FA Cup today

(ES Composite)

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez for tonight’s FA Cup clash with Leicester.

Martinez was taken off on a stretcher during United’s 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the club later confirming the Argentine had suffered a serious knee injury which will rule him out for the rest of the season and beyond.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MANCHESTER UNITED VS LEICESTER LIVE!

England defender Shaw had recently returned to training but Amorim has confirmed the defender has suffered a “small” setback in his recovery and will not be risked. Amorim told reporters: “One small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we'll try to be careful with Luke.”

It is unwelcome news for the United boss, who has lost three left-sided defenders in a matter of days, with Tyrell Malacia allowed to join PSV Eindhoven on loan, meaning January signing Patrick Dorgu could be handed a debut at left-back.

United are also without Jonny Evans and Mason Mount.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, de Ligt; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes; Dalot; Diallo, Zirkzee, Garnacho

Injured: Martinez, Evans, Mount, Shaw, Bayindir

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Friday, February 7, 2025

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV channel and live stream: ITV1 and ITVX