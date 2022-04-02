Manchester United XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for game today

Edinson Cavani will not be fit for Manchester United’s game against Leicester today.

The 35-year-old striker suffered an apparent calf problem during Uruguay’s World Cup qualification victory over Chile on Tuesday night, which could lead to Paul Pogba being moved into attack.

Ralf Rangnick’s United are in need of a victory to put pressure on top-four rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in the Saturday evening kick-off, particularly having been knocked out of the Champions League in their last outing.

Marcus Rashford, Pogba and Juan Mata are all pushing for recalls having started the defeat to Atletico Madrid on the bench.

The manager said on Friday: “Since the game against West Ham on 21 January, we have lost three strikers; Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

“Cavani is injured again and will be out for the next couple of weeks. If people are out, then people like Paul [Pogba], who are flexible midfield players, will have to play somewhere else, this is a normal thing.”

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw will hope to come in at full-back while Harry Maguire should keep his place despite a drop in form that resulted in a poor reception from England fans at Wembley.

Predicted Man United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo.