Manchester United XI vs Leeds: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury updates for Premier League game today

Manchester United should hand Jadon Sancho his Old Trafford debut for today’s Premier League opener against Leeds, but Raphael Varane will not feature.

Sancho only returned to training this week following his £73million transfer from Borussia Dortmund after England's run to the Euros final, and will likely make an appearance at some point.

However, United have still to complete the final formalities of defender Varane’s switch from Real Madrid, so he has yet to train.

“Jadon is going to be involved, definitely,” Solskjaer said on Friday. “He’s had a good week.

“Unfortunately, he was ill after his holiday and we’ve lost out on a few days of training with him.

“But he’s gelled really well in the group and he has looked sharper than we expected almost. He’ll be involved. I can’t tell you if he’s going to start or not, though.”

With Varane yet to be registered, Victor Lindelof should partner Harry Maguire at centre-back.

David de Gea is set to start the season as No1 goalkeeper with Dean Henderson still suffering fatigue after contracting Covid-19, while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will complete the defence at wing-back.

In midfield, Solskjaer could change things up with Donny van de Beek potentially playing a more prominent role this term - but Scott McTominay should start after scoring twice in the 6-2 win against Leeds last December.

Nemanja Matic has looked good in pre-season and may start, while Bruno Fernandes is nailed-on in attacking midfield - and Paul Pogba could complete the set.

Further forward is where things get tricky: along with Sancho’s lack of fitness, Marcus Rashford is sidelined after shoulder surgery and Edinson Cavani will not be available to face Leeds.

"Edi is in the country," said Solskjaer. "He’s just finishing off his isolation period. He’s had a little bit of extra time for personal reasons.”

That means Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are likely to start in attack with quality options on the bench.

Alex Telles (ankle), Jesse Lingard (Covid-19), Phil Jones (knee) and Eric Bailly (Olympics) are also unavailable.

Man Utd predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Martial

Injury list: Rashford (shoulder), Henderson (fatigue), Lingard (Covid-19), Jones (knee), Telles (ankle)

Unavailable: Bailly (Olympics), Amad Diallo (Olympics), Cavani (personal reasons), Varane (registration)

Doubts: Sancho (match fitness)

