Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injury list

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to tread a fine line as Manchester United head to Fulham on Wednesday night.

While United have come through a gruelling festive fixture run with an impressive run of results to enter gameweek 19 top of the Premier League table, Solskjaer does not seem keen to rest too many of his star players at Craven Cottage.

Bruno Fernandes was not at his best during United's goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but Solskjaer dismissed claimed the Portuguese midfielder is tired.

"His form is very good," the United boss said. "He was just voted Player of the Month (for December). He's not tired, no, no chance.

"He is one of the players that runs and covers the ground in every single game, he's very good at recovering and recharging his batteries.

"If he scored his free-kick or if it just had a little air on the ball when Luke (Shaw) put the cross in he'd have been lauded as the best player in the Premier League again.

"Since he's come in, he's been absolutely immense. He's not tired and if I ask him he'll say there's absolutely no chance that he's tired."

That seems to suggest Donny van de Beek will once again be a substitute, though Edinson Cavani and Mason Greewnood - both on the bench on Merseyside - could start with Anthony Martial and/or Marcus Rashford potentially rested.

Eric Bailly could come in for Victor Lindelof, while Nemanja Matic may start in midfield alongside Paul Pogba if Solskjaer feels he doesn't need two holding players.

Solskjaer was still waiting on the results from United's latest batch of coronavirus tests when he faced the media to preview the trip to Craven Cottage, so it remains to be seen whether there will be any late absentees.

Solskjaer ruled Phil Jones and Brandon Williams out of Wednesday's match through injury, while the United boss suggested January acquisition Amad Diallo would not be called upon just yet.

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Manchester United squad from: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani, Ighalo.

Injury list: Phil Jones (knee), Brandon Williams (knock), Marcos Rojo (calf), Facundo Pellistri (Covid-19)

