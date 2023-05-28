Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Jadon Sancho is today set to start Manchester United’s final game of the Premier League season, against Fulham.

Brazilian winger Antony was taken off on a stretcher in the 4-1 win over Chelsea leading to Ten Hag confirming that the blow to his ankle was “serious”.

It means he will sit out the Premier League final day at the very least, handing Sancho the chance to impress and earn his place in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag spoke highly of the 23-year-old’s display on the right wing on Thursday night, which included the assist for Anthony Martial to make it 2-0.

“He did very well on the right side, and I think he played a very good game,” said the United boss.

“And I think Jadon Sancho was one of the players who [has made good] progress in this season. And there were many players in our squad who made good progress. I think it's a good base to build further on.”

United may choose to take no risks with left-back Luke Shaw after he was forced off at half-time against Chelsea with a back complaint. Tyrell Malacia is primed to provide cover at Old Trafford should he not make the line-up.

With the FA Cup final just six days after the visit of Fulham, and with a top-four finish assured, there could be temptation for Ten Hag to rotate his team and keep the likes of Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane fresh after recent issues.

Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek are all unavailable.

Predicted Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.