Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Matthijs de Ligt debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Erik ten Hag must decide whether to hand Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui immediate debuts as Manchester United begin their Premier League season.

Fulham are the visitors to Old Trafford on Friday night, with United looking to start the new campaign in more positive fashion after last weekend’s Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

De Ligt and Mazraoui are both available for the Premier League opener after their arrival from Bayern Munich, but it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag throws the defensive duo straight into the starting lineup.

With Luke Shaw facing another spell out with a calf injury, Tyrell Malacia still unavailable and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining West Ham, United are short of options at full-back.

If Mazraoui is not brought in from the start, Lisandro Martinez is likely to fill in at left-back once again.

There could be a reshuffle in attack, with Alejandro Garnacho impressing off the bench in the Community Shield and potentially doing enough to come into the side.

Should he do so, Marcus Rashford could move up front, with Garnacho on the left wing and Amad Diallo on the opposite flank. Mason Mount would likely be the man to drop out, with Bruno Fernandes moving back into the No10 role.

Joshua Zirkzee was an unused substitute at Wembley, but could feature here as he also hopes to earn a debut.

Rasmus Hojlund is out with a hamstring injury, while Leny Yoro faces a lengthy wait for his first competitive appearance for United after undergoing foot surgery. The summer signing is not expected to return until October.

Predicted Man United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Martinez; Casemiro; Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Amad; Rashford

Injured: Hojlund, Yoro, Shaw, Malacia

Doubt: Lindelof

Time and date: 8pm BST, Friday August 16, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford