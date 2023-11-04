Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Manchester United travel to Fulham in today's lunchtime Premier League kick-off, with a crucial team selection ahead for Erik ten Hag.

The pressure is mounting on the under-fire manager after back-to-back 3-0 defeats by Manchester City and Newcastle, with a large portion of the Red Devils fanbase now calling for him to be sacked.

A victory at Craven Cottage this afternoon would go a long way to quashing that threat in the short-term, but a number of injury and selection headaches are present before the trip to west London.

Casemiro is out for several weeks again after suffering a hamstring injury on his return from an ankle problem in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Despite being able to call upon Raphael Varane once again, Victor Lindelof is now a doubt for United due to illness.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a contender to make his first start since early September to refresh a backline in desperate need of some defensive nous.

Ten Hag will still have to decide whether to partner Harry Maguire or Jonny Evans with Varane, while both Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon are out of form in the stakes to start at left-back.

In midfield, very few of United's options have made a strong case to start of late but Sofyan Amrabat is likely to get the nod in Casemiro's absence and Scott McTominay should continue in the top-flight XI.

Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen will compete to join them with Ten Hag preferring to move Bruno Fernandes out wide amid Antony's recent poor form.

The Brazilian, along with Alejandro Garnacho, has failed to convince of late which opens up the possibility of a surprise selection of a youngster such as Facundro Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri or the returning Kobbie Mainoo, though Mejbri was lucky not to be sent off against Newcastle.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-3-3): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, Mount, McTominay; Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford

Doubt: Lindelof

Injured: Martinez, Malacia, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro

Unavailable: Sancho

Time and date: 12:30pm GMT, Saturday November 4, 2023

Venue: Craven Cottage