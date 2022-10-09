Manchester United XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup for game today

Manchester United are hoping Raphael Varane will be available to face Everton in the Premier League today.

The Frenchman missed the Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday after coming off during United’s loss to Manchester City but there is a hope his ankle problem is not a serious one.

The situation is made more pressing given Harry Maguire’s injury and the England international continues to miss out.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is pushing for a start after scoring three goals in his last two games and could partner Marcus Rashford alongside summer signing Antony.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro do not appear to feature in ten Hag’s first-choice XI and look likely to drop to the bench as United make the short trip across to Goodison Park.

“Raphael Varane makes progress, and I hope he’s available, but I think it will be close,” confirmed ten Hag at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“From the other players, Harry Maguire [is] not [available] and then it’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek, both not [fit].”

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Injured: Maguire, van de Beek, Williams