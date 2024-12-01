Manchester United XI vs Everton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Ruben Amorim has today made a number of changes as he takes charge of Manchester United in a Premier League match at Old Trafford for the first time.

The Red Devils host struggling Everton on Sunday in a first home top-flight fixture in charge for the club’s new Portuguese head coach, who has so far overseen a draw at Ipswich and entertaining Europa League victory over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Thursday’s win in Europe was a tiring effort as United led from the first minute courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho but then fell behind 2-1 barely 20 minutes later before goals either side of half-time from Rasmus Hojlund saw them celebrate their maiden victory under Erik ten Hag’s highly-rated successor.

Neither goalscorers start today, with Joshua Zirkzee getting the nod up front as Marcus Rashford comes in for Garnacho.

Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt have played both matches so far in the back three, and start again. Lisandro Martinez replaced Jonny Evans in the backline on Thursday after recovering from a back issue and keeps his place.

Captain Bruno Fernandes played in a deeper role for United in the Europa League after he operated as one of two No10s against Ipswich, and moves back forward alongside Amad Diallo and Rashford.

Amorim said after the Ipswich game that using Rashford as a lone striker was not his long-term plan and Hojlund obviously impressed on Thursday, though the manager’s comments about the latter’s fitness means Zirkzee gets the nod.

Confirmed team news

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayındır, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Mount, Ugarte, Hojlund, Garnacho, Antony

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Doucoure, Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, O'Brien, Coleman, Mangala, Harrison, Armstrong, Calvert-Lewin

Injured: Lindelof

Doubts: Yoro, Maguire, Evans

Time and date: 1:30pm GMT on Sunday December 1, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford