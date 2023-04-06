Manchester United XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Luke Shaw is a doubt for Manchester United’s clash with Everton after being forced off with injury against Brentford.

On his 250th appearance for the club, and his first since signing a new four-year contract, Shaw came off after 36 minutes at Old Trafford and walked straight down the tunnel. It has been suggested it was a hamstring issue for the left-back.

Erik ten Hag was coy on the issue on Wednesday night, reluctant to give any information until Shaw was assessed and a further update on the situation is likely to come on Friday.

“I can’t say in this moment,” Ten Hag told reporters after the match. “I have to wait for tomorrow, what the diagnosis is, I took him straight off, didn’t want to risk. But we have to wait what’s the outcome.”

Should Shaw miss out against Everton, Tyrell Malacia is expected to come into the side. There is also a decison for Ten Hag to make on the other side of the United defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka now back from illness and pushing Diogo Dalot for the right-back spot.

Wout Weghorst was dropped against Brentford and is likely to be named on the bench again. Ten Hag has been cautious with Anthony Martial on his return to fitness, starting Jadon Sancho instead on Wednesday night, but the Frenchman could be introduced from the off this time.

Christian Eriksen remains out and Casemiro is still suspended, so Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay are set to continue in midfield.

Predicted Man United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes; Rashford; Martial