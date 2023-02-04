Manchester United XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

(ES Composite)

Marcel Sabitzer is available to make his Manchester United debut today when Crystal Palace come to Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho, who recently made his return to action, is also in line to feaure in at least some capacity.

Midfielder Sabitzer missed the midweek win over Nottingham Forest while waiting for his visa and his paperwork has now been completed ahead of welcoming Palace in the Premier League.

Fred will compete with the Austrian to line up alongside Casemiro, given Christian Eriksen is set for three months out with an ankle injury.

Scott McTominay continues his spell on the sidelines and Donny van de Beek remains absent. Jack Butland is ineligible to face his parent club.

But Diogo Dalot is back in training as he nears a return.

A key decision for the manager comes in attack as he considers how gradually to implement the return of Anthony Martial and Sancho after their substitute appearances against Forest marked returns from long spells out.

On Sancho, Ten Hag told reporters after Wednesday’s game: “I think it was great, the reception from the fans to him, and also that will give him even more a push to continue in the way he’s now acting, he's just started again, the restart he’s back at Carrington for two weeks, we see that smile and hopefiully he can keep that and contribute to the team.

“He has really high standards, great capabilities to contribute to our team, especially now the team is improving, we’re playing more in the opposition half, his capabilities come in more in front and come in more, he can have more touches on the ball, that is what his game gives the best performances, the best platform to perform.”

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.