Manchester United XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Bruno Fernandes will almost certainly start for Man Utd against Crystal Palace (ES Composite)

Manuel Ugarte, Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo are all set to come back into the Manchester United team for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Ugarte, Maguire and Amad were all given breathers for Thursday’s Europa League trip to FCSB and are likely to return at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee could also come back into the side.

Kobbie Mainoo shone as one of the No10s against FCSB but Ruben Amorim has said previously the midfielder can struggle with two games in quick succession, so he could drop to the bench.

Andre Onana is set replace cup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Luke Shaw is closing in on a return from the injury that has kept him out since the start of December, but the left-back is still not ready to make a comeback.

“It can take a little bit more time,” said Amorim when asked about Shaw ahead of the Palace game.

Luke Shaw is back in Manchester United training (Manchester United via Getty Images)

“I think he needs to train more, to spend more time with his team-mates playing even like normal, small-sided games, not just working alone.

“He stayed there [at Carrington] to make a different type of work, he’s going to get together with the team when we arrive and start from there. When I feel it is the right moment, we will start with some minutes in the games.”

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Mazraoui; Amad, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Injured: Mount, Evans, Shaw

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 February 2025

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK