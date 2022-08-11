Manchester United XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing to start Manchester United’s trip to Brentford after being benched for their season-opening defeat.

Christian Eriksen made his Red Devils debut in a false-nine role that failed to spark the side into life against Brighton, as Erik ten Hag lost his first game in charge.

Were Ronaldo to start, Eriksen would likely drop back into midfield to force one of Fred and Scott McTominay out of the starting XI.

Tyrell Malacia, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga are all hoping to step up from the bench and enter the line-up, while Anthony Martial is looking to return from a knee issue that kept him out of the Brighton game.

Ten Hag will update fans on the Frenchman’s condition on Friday, as well as that of Victor Lindelof after he sat out the opener. Raphael Varane came off the bench but now may be fit to start, and even allow the manager to switch to a three-man defence.

Facundo Pellistri, Brandon Williams and Phil Jones are all doubts.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.