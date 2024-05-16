Manchester United XI vs Brighton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Erik ten Hag must decide whether to risk Lisandro Martinez from the start as Manchester United travel to face Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season.

United sit eighth in the table and need a result if they are to have any hope of securing European football, though they will get another chance to do so through the FA Cup when they face Manchester City in the final later this month.

That trip to Wembley has to be the focus for Ten Hag, who can be expected to use the clash with the Seagulls to try and get key players up to speed.

Martinez made his return to action against Newcastle on Thursday night after six weeks out with injury, coming on to play the final ten minutes, and another cameo off the bench seems the most likely outcome this weekend.

With Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire all expected to miss out again, it means Casemiro and Jonny Evans are likely to continue at centre-back.

Marcus Rashford is fit again and could be given the chance to impress from the start against Brighton, with Alejandro Garnacho potentially handed a rare rest.

There could be a change through the middle too, with Rasmus Hojlund in contention to return to the starting lineup after scoring off the bench against Newcastle. Should he come back in, Bruno Fernandes will move into a deeper role and one of Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat can be expected to drop out of the side.

Ten Hag will provide a fresh update on United’s injury issues at his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Predicted Man United XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Amrabat, Fernandes; Amad, Hojlund, Rashford

Injured: Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia

Doubts: Varane, Mount, Martial

Time and date: 4pm BST on Sunday May 19, 2024

Venue: Amex Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not on TV in UK