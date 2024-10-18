Manchester United XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United could be without seven first-team players for the key visit of Brentford as the Premier League resumes on Saturday.

Kobbie Mainoo has been ruled out for around a month with a hamstring injury, while Manuel Ugarte was only able to take part in light training on Thursday after picking up a thigh injury on international duty for Uruguay.

Harry Maguire will be missing until next month with a calf problem, while Mason Mount is still recovering from head and muscle injuries.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are nearing their returns but Leny Yoro is still undergoing rehabilitation after having surgery on his foot.

Alejandro Garnacho has scored four goals for Manchester United so far this season (Getty Images)

However, under-fire United boss Erik ten Hag has been boosted by the availability of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Mazraoui is back in training after having minor heart surgery, while Garnacho and Amad are both fit after withdrawing from international duty with Argentina and the Ivory Coast respectively.

Ten Hag could play Diogo Dalot out of position again at left-back with Mazraoui at right-back or shift one of his central defenders out to the left if he doesn’t think Mazraoui is ready to start against the Bees.

The Dutchman has Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelof to choose from in defence.

United look a little light in midfield with Mainoo’s absence and Ugarte struggling for fitness, leaving Ten Hag with just Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to play in midfield with captain Bruno Fernandes further forward.

Kobbie Mainoo is facing up to a month on the sidelines (Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is expected to start on the left flank while Garnacho and Amad battle it out for the right wing spot with Antony in reserve.

Rasmus Hojlund is still finding his form after missing the first seven weeks of the season with a hamstring problem, but is likely to get the nod ahead of Joshua Zirkzee.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, Evans, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday October 19, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

Doubt: Ugarte (muscle)

Injured: Maguire (calf), Mainoo (hamstring), Yoro (foot), Shaw (calf), Malacia (knee), Mount (muscle)