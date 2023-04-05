Manchester United XI vs Brentford: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

Anthony Martial is pushing for a return to Manchester United’s starting line-up for tonight’s visit of Brentford.

The Bees head to Old Trafford today looking to maintain their European football push against a United side without a Premier League win in three attempts.

A dour performance at Newcastle last time out has left the Red Devils in need of fresh inspiration and Erik ten Hag questioned his side’s desire after the defeat on Tyneside.

United were able to call upon Marcus Rashford after he recovered from a toe injury to start while Martial came off the bench having beaten a hip complaint. Wout Weghorst’s struggles in front of goal could see him dropped for the Frenchman, if he’s fit enough to make the line-up.

Fred, Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri are all competing to feature against Brentford with the midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer failing to impress on the weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed the Newcastle game due to illness so may be ready to return having returned to training, although Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) and Tom Heaton (ankle) are unavailable.

Christian Eriksen has made his return to first-team training after three months out with an ankle injury, but will not be fit to face his old side.

Casemiro is, once again, suspended for Man United.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.