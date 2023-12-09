Manchester United XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United take on Bournemouth today, with Marcus Rashford potentially set to miss the game.

The England forward sat out training at Carrington on Friday due to illness and is a doubt for the match at Old Trafford, though may well have missed out on the starting lineup anyway having been dropped for the midweek win over Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag is expected to name a strong lineup against the Cherries, despite a monumental Champions League clash lurking around the corner.

Bournemouth travel to Old Trafford just three days before United face Bayern Munich in a do-or-die finale to their group stage, which could lead to changes in the hosts' XI amid a busy fixture schedule.

However, Ten Hag has insisted that he will not be taking in-form Bournemouth lightly.

"The next game is always the most important, especially in the Premier League where everyone is killing everyone, and you need a strong team," the United boss told reporters on Friday.

Victor Lindelof will miss out after coming off at half-time in the win over Chelsea.

That could mean a return for the fit-again pair of Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane, who was absent in midweek with a back injury, or Luke Shaw could move into central defence to allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Sergio Reguilon a start.

Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are back in training after spells on the sidelines, though Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia are all still in the treatment room and Jadon Sancho remains unavailable.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Injured: Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Malacia, Lindelof

Doubts: Mount, Amad, Rashford

Unavailable: Sancho

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday December 9, 2023

Venue: Old Trafford