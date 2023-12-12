Manchester United XI vs Bayern: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

Victor Lindelof has returned to training ahead of Manchester United's decisive Champions League match at home to Bayern Munich, but Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are both battling illness ahead of tonight's game.

Erik ten Hag's side sit bottom heading into the final group-stage game and need a favour to reach the knockout stage. United must beat Bayern at Old Trafford to have any hope of reaching the last-16, but even that will not be enough unless Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw in the other Group A match.

United did not have Lindelof available for Saturday's painful 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and Ten Hag confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Monday that a late decision would be made over the centre-back's availability.

"It's a condensed programme," Ten Hag said. "We have training so, in this moment, I am not sure about everyone who is available for tomorrow but the question is over whether Victor Lindelof, whether he can make it or not. We will have to see tomorrow."

Rashford, available again after susepension, and Martial both missed training on Monday due to illness, leaving them as doubts for Bayern's visit. The pair both faced a fight to earn their places in the starting lineup as it was, and Rasmus Hojlund appears set to lead the line.

Luke Shaw started at centre-back against Bournemouth, but Raphael Varane could return to the side against Bayern having recovered from a sore back.

Bruno Fernandes is available to play despite his domestic suspension, with a yellow card picked up on Saturday his fifth of the Premier League season and he will miss this weekend's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool as a result.

Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro all remain out, but Mason Mount is nearing a return from a calf injury.

Predicted Man United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Injuries: Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Malacia, Amad

Doubts: Lindelof, Mount, Rashford, Martial

Unavailable: Sancho

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Tuesday December 12, 2023

Venue: Old Trafford