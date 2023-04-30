Manchester United XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for game today

Manchester United may be able to welcome back Harry Maguire to their team for today’s visit of Aston Villa to ease Erik ten Hag’s injury issues.

Maguire missed Thursday’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham as Luke Shaw once again partnered Victor Lindelof in the middle of the United defence. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane remain out.

Alejandro Garnacho has returned to training after seven weeks out with an ankle injury but he is not expected to be involved this weekend.

"Yes [he is closer to being back]," said Ten Hag.

“He will return tomorrow [Friday] in the team training part and then we have to see when he can return totally in the team training and then back into games.”

Ten Hag could stick with an unchanged XI having been unimpressed with the likes of Fred, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia, who all came on in the second half at Tottenham and had little impact.

Bruno Fernandes played 90 minutes against Spurs despite fears about his fitness – with Ten Hag revealing he played through the pain barrier – and should keep his spot against Unai Emery’s side.

Ten Hag was criticised for substituting Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho in north London despite both men playing well, so they could start again.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-3-3): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.