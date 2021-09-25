Manchester United XI vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

Manchester United have Edinson Cavani available again for today’s home game against Aston Villa.

The Uruguayan has made only one substitute appearance this season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he is fit again and in contention.

"Edinson has joined in training fully after that game [on Wednesday] and he’s held his hand up and is ready,” said Solskjaer on Friday.

"Last season as well, he didn’t have a pre-season when he came here.

“He’s so professional and meticulous and, of course, we’re glad to now have him back training with us and in the squad.”

Despite that, Cristiano Ronaldo is again set to lead the line for United.

Solskjaer has a near fully fit squad to chose from, with Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo the only two players ruled out due to injury.

"We didn’t lose anyone on Wednesday night [against West Ham]," said Solskjaer.

"It gives me selection headaches, which is what I’d rather have than the other way around. Sometimes you have to leave players out that you don’t feel deserve to be left out.”

Manchester United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Pogba, Fernandes; Ronaldo.

Read More

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick off time, live stream, team news, h2h results, betting odds