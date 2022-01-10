Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury and Covid latest for FA Cup today

(ES Composite)

Manchester United are looking to put together a much-needed run deep into the FA Cup when welcoming Aston Villa to Old Trafford for an FA Cup third-round clash tonight.

As revered as Ralf Rangnick is within coaching circles, the problems at United appear to run deep. A squad built on celebrity in lieu of a consistent plan, it’s hard to see how a manager of his profile fits in, talented as Rangnick may be at building clubs coherently.

Still, few would doubt the quality has available to him and he has also spoken about the possibility of deploying a three-man central defence.

While Paul Pogba is still injured, the club have confirmed that Harry Maguire is back in contention, while Dean Henderson could reclaim his starting spot from David De Gea, given his tendency to start in cup competitions.

Elsewhere, one would imagine Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will be given a rest given their respective ages and it will be fascinating to see how that plays out.

Man United predicted XI: Henderson; Dalot, Jones, Maguire, Telles; Van de Beek, Matic; Sancho, Greenwood; Rashford, Martial.