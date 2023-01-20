Manchester United XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United are without Casemiro for Sunday’s huge trip to Arsenal.

While Wednesday’s draw at Crystal Palace proved disappointing, United could still make a huge statement in the title race should they manage to do the double over Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders.

They will have to do so, however, without the influential Brazilian.

The former Real Madrid midfielder picked up a late booking at Selhurst Park and will duly miss the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Fred and Scott McTominay are both options to replace Casemiro and the former is no longer at risk of a ban with the yellow card threshold having been raised to ten.

Wout Weghorst made his debut at Palace and could start again due to Anthony Martial’s recent injury.

Jadon Sancho is back in training but the game will likely come too soon for the England international.

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Weghorst, Rashford