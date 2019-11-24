Manchester United Women 4-0 Brighton Women

Manchester United continued their impressive home form with a comfortable 4-0 victory against Brighton in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League at Leigh Sports Village.

A Leah Galton brace plus goals from Lauren James and Katie Zelem helped bring Man United their fifth consecutive victory at home with an impressive all-round performance.

The Red Devils looked sharp from the off and thought they’d grabbed an opener after just eight minutes, only for Millie Turner’s rebounded effort to be ruled out for offside.

FT: #MUWomen 4 Brighton 0



A double from @leah_galton21 along with a goal each for @laurenjamess22 and @katiezel secure the three points for #MUWomen. pic.twitter.com/uZHcO7HIyl — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 24, 2019

However United opened the scoring a minute later as Galton unselfishly played the ball across the Brighton goal to set up a simple tap in for teenage superstar Lauren James.

The home side continued to put pressure on the Brighton back line, and after 25 minutes they had doubled their lead as Galton slotted the ball between Brighton keeper Megan Walsh’s legs following a tidy through ball by captain Katie Zelem.

The third goal for United came mid-way through the second half after a well worked team build-up found its way to Kirsty Hanson, who drilled the ball across goal to meet a sliding Galton, turning the ball into the back of the net for her second of the match.

Referee Steven Copeland awarded a penalty for United with four minutes to go after Hansen was brought down inside the box, which was coolly converted by Zelem to round off an influential performance from the skipper, and grab United’s fourth and final goal of the game.

