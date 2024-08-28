Manchester United winger open to joining two clubs with interest in a transfer

Manchester United winger open to joining two clubs with interest in a transfer

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is attracting interest from Chelsea and Juventus ahead of deadline day.

Talks have taken place with Juventus but United are also considering a move for Raheem Sterling, which could see Sancho end up at Stamford Bridge.

In a column for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided his latest update on the Sancho saga, with big developments expected in the coming days.

The 24-year-old is seemingly open to either Juventus or Chelsea ahead of his potential United exit.

“Jadon Sancho is wanted by both Chelsea and Juventus – both clubs are working on the deal but with different perspectives,” Romano said in his update.

“Chelsea will only consider the Sancho deal with a swap including one of their players who are not part of the project, like Raheem Sterling.

“Juventus, meanwhile, are in talks with United over loan move for Sancho with buy clause, but also the salary coverage is key point.

“For now my understanding is that Sancho is open to both moves, so it depends on the clubs.”

The only way I can see Juventus being successful with their pursuit of Sancho is by including an obligation-to-buy clause in their loan deal. Otherwise, it would take the Italians to cover a majority of the winger’s wages to make a deal happen, but the priority should be getting rid of the former Borussia Dortmund forward permanently.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United winger open to joining two clubs with interest in a transfer

Aug 28 2024, 6:49

Andros Townsend: Rashford waiting for the penny to drop

Aug 28 2024, 6:15

Manchester United player power problem – means to an end?

Aug 28 2024, 6:00