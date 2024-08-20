Manchester United winger Antony cleared by Brazilian police over assault allegation

Antony has been facing allegations of domestic violence - Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

A police investigation into accusations of domestic violence against Manchester United winger Antony has reportedly been dropped.

Officers in both Manchester and São Paulo had been examining abuse claims by the Brazil star’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

But, according to Globo.com, police in Antony’s homeland have found insufficient evidence to charge the £85 million man with any crime.

Authorities there were said to have confirmed the conclusion of the investigation but without giving further details.

Telegraph Sport has approached Greater Manchester Police for comment about the status of its own inquiries into accusations Antony has repeatedly denied.

Cavallin, who works as a DJ, claimed Antony attacked her on four different occasions, including in June 2022 while she was pregnant.

She also alleged he assaulted her at the Hyatt Regency Manchester hotel on January 15, 2023, damaging one of her breast implants, and that he threw a glass at her in June that year, cutting her finger to the bone.

Gabriela Cavillin accused Antony of domestic violence - instagram/djgabicavallin

In an interview with Brazilian TV network Record, she said: “He threw water on me, started kicking me, grabbed my the hair, butted my head and made a cut.

“He held me by both arms, threw me on the bed and fell on top of me.

“At that, my silicone prosthesis dislocated. At the time, it gave me such a shortness of breath that it looked like I was going to die.”

Cavallin had also claimed Antony had made her a “prisoner” in their home.

“He broke my suitcase, took my handbag, my passport. He broke my mobile phone, he wouldn’t let me go,” Cavallin said.

“I was a prisoner from 10pm to almost 3.30am. I call it private captivity. I just wanted to get out of there and he told me that I wouldn’t leave until I erased everything.

“I think his mother called his physiotherapist and asked for help. No one could control it.”

Antony posted on Instagram in response to the claims: “For you, after submitting my statement at the police station where the investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak publicly for the first time since I was falsely accused of assault.

“I stayed silent until this moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all these days my family and I suffered in silence.

“Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I have never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgement on the part of some.

Antony during Manchester United training at Carrington - Manchester United via Getty Images/Ash Donelon

“After the closure of the investigation, my innocence will certainly be proven and justice will prevail. The damage initially caused to my image will be in the past.

“Thank you for the countless messages of support received at this very difficult time.”

There is also a separate investigation being carried out by Greater Manchester Police in the UK after Cavallin claimed Antony attacked her on four different occasions – including once in June 2022 while she was pregnant.

Following the allegations made against him in the UK, Antony was dropped from the Brazil team and was permitted a period of absence by United last September.

He attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police before returning to first-team training at Carrington.

Antony also gave an emotional TV interview to Brazilian TV network SBT in March, saying: “I know the truth and it will come out. I know many are butchering me, but the truth always comes out.

“I’m 100 per cent sure I’ve never touched a woman, and I’ll come up with the evidence. I have never assaulted and I will never assault. I’m sure I’ve never committed physical violence. I have a mother, a sister, and I would never want this to happen to them.”