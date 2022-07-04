Manchester United win race to sign Christian Eriksen as three-year deal agreed in principle

Manchester United have won the race to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The midfielder's short-term contract at Brentford expired last week, and the Bees were hoping to convince Eriksen to extend his stay after impressing since a January arrival.

But it is United who have reached an agreement in principle over a three-year deal for with Eriksen, three years on from being rejected by the same player while still at Tottenham.

Spurs explored bringing Eriksen back to the club but eventually decided against following up on initial interest.

Eriksen is likely to prove a shrewd move for United and new manager Erik ten Hag and comes on the same day Cristiano Ronaldo failed to show up on the first day of pre-season.

The Denmark international returned in the Premier League in January and, once up to full fitness, was a standout performance across the division, instrumental in Brentford’s form during the run-in which saw them win seven of their final 11 games.