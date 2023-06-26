Manchester United ‘win race for Harry Amass’ with deal agreed for Watford starlet

Manchester United are reportedly set to pull of a transfer coup by winning the race for young Harry Amass.

The 16-year-old Watford left-back has been earning rave reviews in the youth ranks at Vicarage Road, attracting interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Standard Sport reported back in March that United were set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Amass, having entered into advanced talks over a deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano now reports that deal is done and will become official this week, with the teenager poised to sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

Amass is evidently seen as a huge prospect for the future, having first been included in Watford’s senior matchday squad at just 15 years old.

While he has yet to make his debut in senior club football, he has shone for the Hornets’ Under-18s side under Charlie Daniels and also England at youth level, earning silverware at the UEFA Development tournament earlier this year.

Standard Sport previously reported that Amass believes that training in a top academy will further his development more quickly rather than remaining in the Championship.

LIVE BLOG: Click here to follow all the latest transfer news

United have just let go of one talented youngster as they prepare to welcome another, selling midfielder Zidane Iqbal to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht in a deal believed to be worth £850,000.

However, that transfer is reported to include a buy-back clause and a 40 per cent sell-on, so his Red Devils career may not be over for good.

Utrecht also raided Watford earlier this month for the signing of England U18s forward Adrian Blake, who had been followed by Tottenham.