Manchester United targeting five new signings in frantic end to transfer window

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Burt
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Crystal Palace
    Crystal Palace
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Meunier
    Thomas Meunier
    Belgian association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka
    English association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
  • Christian Pulisic
    Christian Pulisic
    American soccer player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Manchester United targeting five new signings in frantic end to transfer window - Reuters
Manchester United targeting five new signings in frantic end to transfer window - Reuters

Manchester United will try to sign five players before the transfer window closes including moves for Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

In what is becoming an increasingly frantic search United have also enquired about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the striker currently intends to join Chelsea if he leaves Barcelona.

United have received encouragement in their £50million pursuit of Casemiro, with Real Madrid having made it clear that they will not stand in the midfielder’s way should he ask to leave.

At the same time United have finally been in contact with the representatives of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Telegraph Sport revealed last week that the Serbian midfielder, long linked to United, was a potential target and would cost £42million.

United have declined the chance to make a bid for another Italy-based midfielder, Weston McKennie, with the American having been offered to them after their move for his Juventus team-mate, Adrien Rabiot, broke down over his wage demands despite a £15million fee being agreed. United are primarily looking for a ‘number six’ holding midfielder and McKennie does not fit that profile.

Manager Erik ten Hag is pushing for up to five players to be signed before the end of the month after United’s disastrous start to the season. They still maintain their bid of up to £72million for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong remains on the table – and has been agreed with the Spanish club – but it is looking increasingly likely he will stay although deciding his future may go down to transfer deadline day. If De Jong does leave them Chelsea are the favourites to sign him.

Ideally United want two midfielders, a second-choice goalkeeper, a right-back and a forward to add to Ten Hag’s squad with fears that they are struggling to land their targets. Instead there appears to be a dizzying number of names ‘in play’.

United are hoping to sell or loan Aaron Wan-Bissaka with Crystal Palace, the defender’s former club, emerging as a possibility to sign them. It is believed Palace may be willing to pay £10million for the 24-year-old although that would represent a huge and embarrassing loss to United who signed Wan-Bissaka for £50million in 2019 on a five-year deal.

However Wan-Bissaka does not feature in Ten Hag’s plans and a loan deal might be another option as he attempts to relaunch his career. Ten Hag has told the club he wants another right-back to compete with Diogo Dalot who has started the season in the team.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - AP
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - AP

It is understood that a fee of around 15million euros (£12.6million) has been proposed for Meunier who has been linked with a move to Barcelona. It remains to be seen whether Dortmund will sell this month. The Belgium international is 30 and highly-experienced and has a contract with the German club that runs until 2024 having joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after his contract expired two years ago.

United have not yet made an offer but Meunier appears to be a more likely target than Sergino Dest although the American international, who has been told he can leave Barcelona this summer, is also on their list. Ironically United considered a move for Meunier before signing Wan-Bissaka while Dortmund wanted Dalot to replace Meunier.

Thomas Meunier - GETTY IMAGES
Thomas Meunier - GETTY IMAGES

United are also attempting to persuade Chelsea to let them take Christian Pulisic on loan.

Although Chelsea will allow Pulisic to leave the club would prefer to sell the American international who has grown increasingly frustrated at his lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Although Pulisic, who was signed from Dortmund for £58million in 2019, would be open to a move to United, it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea would sanction a temporary deal. The 23-year-old winger is the US captain and is anxious to ensure he plays enough before the forthcoming World Cup but is not central to Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Chelsea.

Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea’s first two Premier League games but the arrival of Raheem Sterling and with the club bidding £45million for Anthony Gordon it means he is even less likely to be a starter this season and has not hidden his frustration.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur - Getty Images
Christian Pulisic of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur - Getty Images

Although there is widespread scepticism as to why Casemiro would want to leave Madrid it is understood he is interested in hearing about United’s offer and not least because his first-team chances are likely to be reduced this season following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni for £67.5million. Casemiro was on the bench last week with 22-year-old Tchouameni starting in Madrid's opening La Liga fixture.

Casemiro, who has a contract with Madrid until 2025, has a good relationship with president Florentino Perez and it is thought the club will not block his move if that is what he asks for. Sources suggest that having won it all in Spain for several years the 30-year-old Brazilian might be willing to accept a new challenge especially if he is offered a lucrative enough contract by United.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime advances in Cincinnati with win over de Minaur

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in Cincinnati, overcame 17 unforced errors and won 71 per cent of service points and 48 per cent of return points in a match that took one hour 18 minutes to complete. It was the first meeting on the ATP Tour between Auger-Aliassime and world No. 20 de Minaur. Th

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Retired players who would thrive in today's NBA

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss retired basketball players who had their primes between 2000-10 that would be great fits in the modern style of the NBA. Listen to the full episode touching on takeaways from the Raptors at Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Honey Badgers deny comeback by Shooting Stars to win 1st CEBL championship

    The top-seeded Hamilton Honey Badgers captured their first Canadian Elite Basketball League title with a 90-88 victory over the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Ottawa. Hamilton had lost in the 2019 and '20 finals. The team's win this year didn't come easily, after nearly blowing a 22-point lead in the final minutes at TD Place. Hamilton led 89-71, needing just one point to clinch the win in Elam ending, where the first team to the target score of 90 points wins. But Scarborough