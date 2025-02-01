Manchester United Want To Hijack The Move Of The Bayern Munich Wonderkid: Worthy Move?

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Manchester United continues to remain interested in signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. However, reports reveal that Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed on a €60 million transfer to Spurs. Meanwhile, United held discussions with the player’s entourage to hijack his move to Old Trafford.

Tel joined the Bavarian giants from Stade Rennais in the summer transfer window of 2022. However, he has not had the best of times in Munich. The player hasn’t received enough game time this season at the German capital and has appeared in eight matches this season in the Bundesliga, playing a total of 252 minutes.

Tel has assisted one goal in 8 matches so far in the Bundesliga 2024/2025 season. Looking into his passing aspect of the game, Tel passes the ball roughly 42.67 times during a game with a pass completion rate of 86.55%. He also plays 0.36 key passes each game, which leads to significant scoring chances. Overall, Tel’s xA (expected assists) output is 0.30 per 90 minutes. He has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in his tenure so far for the Bundesliga giants.

Why do the Red Devils want him?

He is the kind of player who lights up the pitch with his energy and skill. At such a young age, he’s already shown he’s got the pace to burn past defenders, the vision to set up plays, and the finishing touch that makes you sit up and take notice.

His versatility is something special; he can play up top or out wide, always with that same intensity. Tel’s got this incredible calmness when he’s in front of goal, and his work ethic is just as impressive. His attitude, patience, and humility, even when he’s not starting, make him a true team player. It’s clear he’s got a bright future ahead.

Tel has already asked the Bavarian giants to let him leave in the transfer window, and several elite clubs are interested in signing the youngster. Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester United are competing for his signature. As reported earlier, Spurs have sealed a verbal agreement, but the Red Devils want to hijack the move.

The future of Marcus Rashford is unclear at Old Trafford, and hence the club needs attacking signings. Tel is a player with immense talent, and signing him could turn out to be a very good investment for Manchester United. However, it remains to be seen if United can hijack his move.