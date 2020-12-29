Is Manchester United vs Wolves on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Wolverhampton Wanderers head to Manchester United on Tuesday night looking to find some consistency after a mixed run of results. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have picked up some big wins, such as against Arsenal and Chelsea recently, but those positives have been tempered by defeats to Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley - though last time out they picked up a creditable draw with Spurs.
The inconsistency leaves Wolves in mid-table, well below their usual aim of challenging towards the top six, and goalscoring has proven a real stumbling block since Raul Jimenez’s injury - they average just one goal per game this season and haven’t scored in two of their last five.
There are no such issues for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team at present, with Man United winning four and drawing two of their last six, putting them firmly in the top four and challenging to go top if they can keep picking up big results.
An improvement in home form is paramount to any suggestion that United can genuinely challenge for the title - so picking up three points this time out is the only priority for the Red Devils after twice conceding after leading at Leicester on Boxing Day.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, 29 December.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Changes are likely for United, both because of the quick turnaround between games and because of injuries. Marcus Rashford is a doubt after hurting his shoulder again against Leicester, while Victor Lindelof also departed that game injured. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in training but might not play, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani could all come in to start.
Wolves remain without long-term absentees Raul Jimenez and Jonny at centre-forward and wing-back respectively. Leander Dendoncker is a doubt and Willy Boly needs a fitness test before the match.
Predicted line-ups
MUN: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Martial; Cavani
WOL: Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho; Adama, Podence, Neto; Silva
Odds
Man United - 11/17
Draw - 33/10
Wolves - 26/5
Prediction
A lack of consistent goal threat is harming Wolves’ hopes and even if they can breach a leaky United defence, there’s more scope for rotation and extra energy in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and they should pick up a third home win of the season. United 2-1 Wolves
