Man United vs Wolves: Prediction, TV, live stream, kick off time, team news, h2h results - preview today

Manchester United kickstart their 2022 against Wolves this afternoon and will be hoping to build on an important victory over Burnley last time out.

While their win over the Clarets on Thursday wasn’t exactly hugely convincing despite the scoreline, perhaps it could offer Ralf Rangnick a platform on which to build. Indeed, after poor performances against Norwich City and Newcastle United, his team are under pressure to convince.

This evening’s opponent will certainly offer a sterner test, however.

Bruno Lage’s team have run both Liverpool and Manchester City close already this season and frustrated United themselves at Molineux back in August before a late Mason Greenwood winner.

If Wolves play to the best of their ability, it’s likely to be the toughest test Rangnick has had yet in charge of United.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off today, Monday January 3, 2022.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man United vs Wolves

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE match blog.

Man United vs Wolves team news

Bruno Fernandes returns from suspension with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane both expected to be fit from the start.

The rarely-seen Phil Jones is another option with Eric Bailly away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wolves, meanwhile, have had their last two games postponed after a Covid outbreak, so it remains to be seen what kind of team they will have available.

Man United vs Wolves prediction

Obviously, much depends on what players Lage has to pick from but Wolves are a match for anyone on their day. With United not exactly in a rich vein of form themselves, expect a cagey affair.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Story continues

Manchester United wins: 52

Draws: 20

Wolves wins: 36