Manchester United vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo go head-to-head on Tuesday night with both hoping for a win to boost their respective European ambitions. Manchester United are fourth and can go second with a win, while Wolves can move into the top half if they take the points and West Ham fail to win earlier in the day.
The home side have been on a good run, winning three in a row prior to their most recent outing - a 2-2 draw with Leicester which saw the Red Devils frustrated by an inability to hold onto the lead. Even so, dropped points from all their rivals in the pat week or so leaves United well-placed to continue their push for a Champions League spot at least - or a title challenge if they can improve their home form.
At Old Trafford it’s just two wins from seven this term, with United’s away form the real shot in the arm which has pushed the club to these heights in the first half of the season.
Meanwhile, Wolves are five points or so off the pace in terms of the contenders for a Europa League spot, which they have been in and around the positions of across the last two seasons - but six goals from seven away games hints at where they might struggle in this game.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, 29 December.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Changes are likely for United, both because of the quick turnaround between games and because of injuries. Marcus Rashford is a doubt after hurting his shoulder again against Leicester, while Victor Lindelof also departed that game injured. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in training but might not play, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani could all come in to start.
Wolves remain without long-term absentees Raul Jimenez and Jonny at centre-forward and wing-back respectively. Leander Dendoncker is a doubt and Willy Boly needs a fitness test before the match.
Predicted line-ups
MUN: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Martial; Cavani
WOL: Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho; Adama, Podence, Neto; Silva
Odds
Man United - 11/17
Draw - 33/10
Wolves - 26/5
Prediction
A lack of consistent goal threat is harming Wolves’ hopes and even if they can breach a leaky United defence, there’s more scope for rotation and extra energy in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and they should pick up a third home win of the season. United 2-1 Wolves
