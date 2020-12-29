Manchester United vs Wolves predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Manchester United will continue their push to be considered among the title challengers for the Premier League this season when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. While United are in the top four, they must improve their home form to stay ahead of the chasing pack and keep on the coattails of leaders Liverpool.
The Red Devils twice led against Leicester before eventually drawing 2-2 in their Boxing Day clash, but the last home outing was at least a big victory in a thrilling match against Leeds. United are the most in-form team in the top flight over the last six games, along with neighbours Man City, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to ensure they continue that run against an inconsistent Wolves.
Nuno Espirito Santo has seen his team pick up the odd good win of late, but also struggle to see out games without conceding - not the best combination with only averaging a goal per game at the other end of the pitch.
Wolves drew with Spurs last time out, so they won’t be overly apprehensive at heading to Old Trafford where United have only won two from seven so far, but they must improve in both penalty boxes to close the gap toward the European places once more.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, 29 December.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Changes are likely for United, both because of the quick turnaround between games and because of injuries. Marcus Rashford is a doubt after hurting his shoulder again against Leicester, while Victor Lindelof also departed that game injured. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in training but might not play, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani could all come in to start.
Wolves remain without long-term absentees Raul Jimenez and Jonny at centre-forward and wing-back respectively. Leander Dendoncker is a doubt and Willy Boly needs a fitness test before the match.
Predicted line-ups
MUN: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Martial; Cavani
WOL: Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho; Adama, Podence, Neto; Silva
Odds
Man United - 11/17
Draw - 33/10
Wolves - 26/5
Prediction
A lack of consistent goal threat is harming Wolves’ hopes and even if they can breach a leaky United defence, there’s more scope for rotation and extra energy in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and they should pick up a third home win of the season. United 2-1 Wolves
