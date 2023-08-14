Manchester United vs Wolves live: Score and updates as Mount and Onana make debuts

Manchester United fans protest against the Glazers' ownership of the club - Getty Images/Lindsey Parnaby

No 'hurrah!' for Harry...

With his £30 million move to West Ham United suddenly in doubt Harry Maguire is on the bench for Manchester United. The defender does not want to leave but United want him out. Debuts for Andre Onana and Mason Mount as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United handed opportunity for fast start

Manchester United could not ask for a better fixture to start their Premier League season than Wolves at home, a club still reeling from Julen Lopetegui’s departure.

Gary O’Neil was quickly installed as the new Wolves manager, but they have endured a frustrating summer that has seen little investment and the departures of Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins.

Everything looks set up in United’s favour, although that level of expectation does bring a pressure of its own. The arrival of goalkeeper Andre Onana has the potential to transform Erik ten Hag’s team’s style of play, and we should see his more aggressive starting position in action during a game United are likely to dominate.

This fixture has not produced many goals in recent times. Just one of the last 10 meetings between Manchester United and Wolves has produced more than two goals, a run of results which includes two goalless draws and five 1-0 wins.

Ten Hag must decide when to introduce Rasmus Hojlund at centre-forward, with the £72 million buy from Atalanta nursing a lingering back problem.

“We are not in a rush,” the United boss said. “We know we have also without him a strong team and the position is covered, so we don’t rush this.

“It’s about that he’s in the right level. First from the first fitness level and then we have to integrate him, training and then we will bring him in the games, so we take our time.

“It’s not about winning in this moment. It’s about winning on the long term.”

That will likely mean Marcus Rashford starting through the middle with Alejandro Garnacho on the left. Ten Hag did experiment with using Jadon Sancho as a false nine during pre-season. Mason Mount is expected to make his competitive debut alongside new club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Full team news on the way shortly.

