Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Mason Mount makes debut

The first week of Premier League action concludes tonight when Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has been working hard over the summer to update United’s squad with many fringe players being shipped out. The likes of Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga have all left the club and not even big names such as David De Gea have survived Ten Hag’s overhaul.

In bringing new signings, Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, to the club the United boss hopes to add depth to his team as he looks to improve on a third place finish from last season. The Red Devils are looking to kick off their campaign with a victory and will be banking on Marcus Rashford replicating his incredible form from last year.

Wolves, meanwhile, are in a state of flux. They’re going through something of a rebuild themselves with a couple of key players exiting this summer. Adama Traore is out the door and Ruben Neves has been lured to Saudi Arabia. The midlands club still have a committed group of players though they’ll be hoping Gary O’Neil has the acumen to get the best out of them after the former Bournemouth boss replaced Julen Lopetegui earlier this month.

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Wolves in the Premier League:

Manchester United vs Wolves

Man Utd host Wolves in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

Andre Onana will make Premier League debut and Mason Mount could also feature

Gary O’Neil takes charge of Wolves for the first time since signing on as manager

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Garnacho.

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Joao Gomes; Nunes, Sarabia, Neto; Cunha.

Man Utd vs Wolves line-ups

19:04 , Mike Jones

Andre Onana is handed a debut in goal for Manchester United with Mason Mount also starting in his competitive debut for the club. Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is favoured over Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford starts as the centre forward.

Max Kilman captains Wolves after signing a five-year deal and Matheus Cunha starts up top after making his loan move to Wolves permanent this summer.

Manchester United vs Wolves line-ups

19:01 , Mike Jones

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Garnacho.

Wolves XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Joao Gomes; Nunes, Sarabia, Neto; Cunha.

Man United will not ‘rush’ Rasmus Hojlund back to fitness

18:55 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag is excited by Rasmus Hojlund’s long-term future and confident Manchester United can cope without the injured new boy during the opening weeks of the season.

Despite a long-term interest in England captain Harry Kane, the Red Devils instead plumped for potential by signing the talented 20-year-old from Atalanta.

Hojlund joined last weekend in a £64million deal that could rise to £72million, but United fans will have to wait to see their new striker.

Man United will not ‘rush’ Rasmus Hojlund back to fitness – Erik ten Hag

What will Wolves’ gameplan be?

18:50 , Mike Jones

“It’s about getting everybody fully committed to the game plan and what we are,” said Gary O’Neil when asked how he plans to tackle Manchester United this evening.

“It’s early, we’ll have only been together three or four days before the game, but it’s a Premier League game, away at Manchester United, so we need everybody committed to everything we’ve got and see if we can pull off a really good positive result on our first outing.

“It won’t be anything too complicated, there will be some detail to go into the game and how we go about it, but the message from me to the group, to the supporters and to everyone involved will be to attack a game at Old Trafford, see where we can get to, see how we can perform and see where that gets us on the evening, dust ourselves down and go again.”

Ten Hag on improving his team

18:45 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag was asked how he hopes to build on an impressive debut season at Old Trafford.

“First of all, to keep that foundation. And it’s not normal that you have a season like last season, [when your home stadium is] like a fortress,” he said,

“We remember all the fights we were in, and we have to go again and to put 100 per cent effort in, in every game, but also in every training session to be ready for the fight. But we are looking forward to the fight. We are so, so excited for the fight. So that’s good.”

The Manchester United boss also added: “Yeah, it’s always a pleasure to enter Old Trafford and that is great. But it doesn’t matter if you play home or away. We have to win.”

Gary O’Neil previews tonight’s match against Man Utd

18:40 , Mike Jones

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil believes that tonight’s clash against Man Utd will be a big test for his team but he is looking forward to taking it on.

“It will be a big test. It always is,” said the Wolves manager, “When Wolves went there last season it was a big test, when I went there with Bournemouth last season it was a big test, when Man City go there it’s a big test, it’s a tough place to go, but I’m looking forwards to it.

“It’s a fantastic place to go and a massive place to take a team, and I’m proud to lead such a big club and go and compete at a top stadium against a top side.

“Of course, we want to come away with something, so a lot of work still to be done over the next 48 hours to make sure we’re ready.”

Erik ten Hag sends strong message to Harry Maguire as Manchester United exit looms

18:35 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has told Harry Maguire to go to West Ham if he is not confident enough to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have accepted a £30m bid from the Hammers for their former captain, who has dropped out of the team as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have become the first-choice centre-back partnership.

But while Ten Hag insisted he wants to keep Maguire as he hopes to have two players for every spot in the side, he believes the England international should go if he does not believe he can get back into the side.

Erik ten Hag sends strong message to Harry Maguire as Manchester United exit looms

Erik ten Hag is excited for the new season

18:30 , Mike Jones

Speaking ahead of tonight’s match Erik ten Hag spoke to Manchester United’s website and explained how he is excited to kick off the new Premier League season.

“I’m excited, of course,” he said, “There’s always a lot of preparation for the manager, it starts really in an early moment. But for the players, six weeks, five weeks and then you want to have a proper game, a real game, and the team is ready for it.

“We are in a very good level. We know that, when we see all the data, we are so much further than last season. So, we are in a good place for fitness levels.”

Manchester United vs Wolves

18:25 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have only been defeated once in their last 12 home league games against Wolves with eight wins and three draws.

That defeat was a 1-0 loss in January 2022, when Joao Moutinho scored the winner. Wolves have lost five of the last six league meetings.

Gary O’Neil on facing Manchester United first up

18:20 , Mike Jones

Former Bournemouth boss, Gary O’Neil, has taken charge at Wolves and his first match is tonight against Manchester United. Here’s what he had to say about taking on the Red Devils.

“They’re a good side, a very good side, and I watched a fair bit of them in pre-season, but I’ve still got more to do,” said O’Neil,

“They’ve had some good performances and some fantastic players, and I think they will be better than they were last season from what I’ve seen, so it’s going to be a big challenge.

“The big challenge for me will be that every other club in the league have been working towards this game for six weeks in a certain way and we’ve had a very different pre-season to that and have been working in a different way until four or five days to go.

“But there are no excuses in there and I’m aware we have a Premier League game on Monday, so I want to make sure the group is as ready as we can be.”

Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

18:16 , Mike Jones

Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed his transfer to Fenerbahce.

United announced a deal had been agreed between the two clubs on Friday and the Brazil international travelled to Turkey on Saturday for a medical and to discuss terms.

Both happened without an issue, so Fred heads to Istanbul in a move worth an initial 10million euros (£8.6m) rising to a possible 15m euros (£12.9m).

Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

Man Utd vs Wolves prediction

18:12 , Mike Jones

Manchester United will open their campaign with a hard-fought for victory against a Wolves side that tend to play well against the Red Devils.

Manchester United 2-0 Wolves.

Predicted line-ups

18:08 , Mike Jones

It’s still not clear how the managers will decide to line-up their two teams with strong options throughout both squads. Based on pre-season games though here’s how we see the teams lining-up tonight:

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Garnacho.

Wolves XI: Sa; Doherty, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Joao Gomes; Nunes, Sarabia, Neto; Cunha.

Manchester United vs Wolves early team news

18:04 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s new striker, Rasmus Hojlund, will not feature in their opening match as he fights off a niggling injury while there are doubts over Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

Andre Onana will make his Premier League debut for the club as goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson are definitely ruled out.

Wolves have confirmed that they do not have any injury concerns ahead of the game with defender Matt Doherty primed to start after returning to the club this summer.

When is Manchester United vs Wolves?

18:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United vs Wolves is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 14 August at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Man Utd vs Wolves

17:21 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Premier League as this opening round of fixtures comes to a close when Manchester United host Wolves at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag is hoping that overhauling his United squad this summer will breed a new brand of discipline into his players. The likes of David De Gea, Fred and Phil Jones have been moved on with reinforcements arriving in Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

Marcus Rashford will be hoping to repeat his impressive performances from last year while Alejandro Garnacho hopes to nail down a starting place.

Similarly, Wolves have let some long-term players leave the club with Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez moving on to pastures new. They have a new manager in Gary O’Neil and will hope to pull off a shock result at Old Trafford this evening.

Kick off for this one is at 8pm and we’ll have all the build-up, updates and team news so stick with us.