Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The final game of opening week in the Premier League takes place at Old Trafford tonight. Manchester United will be confident of a strong start to their second season under Erik ten Hag and should hand competitive debuts to Andre Onana and Mason Mount this evening, though star summer signing Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait a bit longer as he nurses a back problem.

Despite some mixed pre-season results and their rivals’ monster spending, hopes are high for Man Utd again in 2023/24 after last season’s Carabao Cup win and third-place finish. That’s in stark contrast to Wolves, who most are tipping for a difficult relegation battle this term after a difficult summer notably light on transfers that culminated in head coach Julen Lopetegui exiting just three days before the season start. Ex-Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil was quickly parachuted in and has a big job on his hands at Molineux.

Improving his side’s away form could be crucial to their survival hopes, while Wolves have won on only one of their last 12 top-flight visits to the Theatre of Dreams. Follow Manchester United vs Wolves updates live below!

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Old Trafford

How to watch: Sky Sports

Manchester United team news: Hojlund not ready

Wolves team news: Doherty second debut

17:36 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Manchester United vs Wolves live coverage

17:27 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Wolves.

A busy first weekend of Premier League action in 2023/24 concludes with a Monday-night affair at Old Trafford, where United are unbeaten for almost a full year under Erik ten Hag.

They will be very confident of making a strong start to another top-flight campaign this evening against a Wolves side who endured a hugely difficult summer, struggling to make signings before seeing head coach Julen Lopetegui depart just three days before the action got underway.

Swift replacement Gary O’Neil did sterling work at Bournemouth last term and was incredibly unlucky to lose his job, but has a lot of work on his hands at Molineux if he is to avoid this team from becoming embroiled in a bitter relegation scrap this term.

Kick-off at the Theatre of Dreams is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all the match build-up, latest team news, lineups, pre-game thoughts from both bosses and minute-by-minute updates throughout the night.