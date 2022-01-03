Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction from fixture tonight

(Getty Images)

Manchester United will look to move back to within a point of the top four on Monday night when they host Wolves in the Premier League. The Red Devils are seventh but have two games in hand on most of the teams above them, unbeaten in the top flight since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge. A routine win over Burnley last time out offered hope that cohesion is improving under Ralf Rangnick, who had previously suggested the team were not as far along in their development as he had hoped.

As for Wolves, a resolute defensive showing under Bruno Lage this season - only Man City have conceded fewer - has them ninth in the table and able to go up another place with victory here. Goalscoring has been a real issue though, with just 13 in 18 games making them the league’s second-lowest scorers.

The visitors have only won once in their last six but have not conceded more than once in a single game since early November. Follow all the team news and live action below as Man United face Wolves:

Man United vs Wolves

5:30pm GMT kick-off

Phil Jones makes first Premier League start for two years

Podence and Trincao join Jimenez in Wolves attack

68’ - Ronaldo heads in but is flagged offside, just one minute after Fernandes hits woodwork

75’ - Saiss strikes crossbar from a direct free-kick

82’ - Moutinho fires in the opener from the edge of the box

Man Utd 0 - 1 Wolves

19:29 , Michael Jones

A much deserved victory for Wolves - their first at Old Trafford in the Premier League - they were the better team having more shots, more shots on target and almost the same amount of possession.

Joao Moutinho is the hero for Wolves.

4 - João Moutinho has now scored exactly once in each of his four Premier League campaigns; all four of his goals have come from outside the box, while 50% of his strikes have come against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Deserved. #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/l3a2wqZ6PL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2022

Full-time: Man Utd 0 - 1 Wolves

Story continues

19:26 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: Fabio Silva is punished for a high boot on Phil Jones right on the edge of the ‘D’. Manchester United have a free kick with the last kick of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes stand over the set piece.

Save! Fernandes smokes a great shot at goal but Jose Sa leaps to his right and parries it away!

There’s the final whistle as well! Wolves have won at Old Trafford!

Man Utd 0 - 1 Wolves

19:22 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Fernandes lets a forward pass from Jones run and Wolves collect the loose ball. Traore once again runs it down the the pitch on a counter-attack and looks to play Marcal into the box. The wingback stretches to reach the ball and gets a touch to it but not enough to bring it under control and the ball rolls out for a goal kick.

Man Utd 0 - 1 Wolves

19:20 , Michael Jones

90 mins: There’s five minutes of added time to play. That’s a joke if you’re a Wolves fan but it gives Manchester United time to get themselves an equaliser. Can they do it?

Man Utd 0 - 1 Wolves

19:18 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Shaw bundles Fabio Silva over wide on Wolves’ right side and Bruno Lage takes the opportunity to make another change. Leander Dendoncker comes on for Daniel Podence.

A few more vital seconds go out of the game before Wolves cut the free kick back to Nelson Semedo.

Man Utd 0 - 1 Wolves

19:16 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Anthony Elanga is on for Man Utd replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Man Utd have to go for it now. Ronaldo gives it away high up the pitch and Wolves fly forward through Traore. He carries the ball into the right side of the box but his cutback is poor and United recover the ball.

GOAL! Man Utd 0 - 1 Wolves, (Moutinho, 82’) ⚽️

19:12 , Michael Jones

82 mins:Breakthrough! Huge goal for Wolves! Ruben Neves flicks the ball over to Adama Traore on the right wing. He runs at Luke Shaw and crosses the ball into the box. Phil Jones heads it out of the box but Joao Moutinho brings it down and guides a low effort into the bottom left-hand corner! Lovely finish from the Wolves midfielder. Will that be the winning goal?

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

19:11 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Fabio Silva is on for the last 10 minutes or so replacing Raul Jimenez who takes his time to walk off the pitch.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

19:09 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Close! Neves sends a diagonal pass out to Marcal who’s up the pitch and in space. He carries the ball down the left wing and swings a teasing cross in towards the back post. Jimenez nips in front of Shaw but the Man Utd left-back gets a leg to the ball and turns it behind for a corner.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

19:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Off the bar! Romain Saiss takes the free kick and goes for goal. He beats the ball and smokes a left-footed effort into the crossbar. De Gea had it covered though and withdrew his hand at the last moment to let the ball bounce into the upright.

Marcus Rashford is on in place of Jadon Sancho for the home side.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

19:04 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Fernandes switches the play out to Sancho on the left side. He brings the ball down and runs at Semedo who wins the ball for Wolves. He sends it up to Traore who flies up the pitch. Matic comes across and cynically hacks him down before he reaches the penalty area, earning himself a yellow card in the process.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

19:00 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Man Utd have sparked into life! They win a free kick that Fernandes flicks into the box. He picks out Ronaldo who heads it into the back of the net from inside the six-yard box but is immediately flagged offside and VAR doesn’t need too long to check it.

Ronaldo gets another chance a minute later as he breaks forward from the left and brings the ball into the box. He rolls it onto his right foot and shoots but skews the effort wide of the back post.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:58 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Bruno Lage’s first change sees Adama Traore come on for Francisco Trincao, he’ll have about 25 minutes to break the deadlock for Wolves.

Off the bar! Sancho sends a throw in into the left side of the box as Nemanja Matic makes a forward run. He collects the ball and pulls it back to Fernandes who is wide open in the box. Fernandes shoots and smokes it into the bar!

How has he not scored?! That’s the best chance of the game.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:55 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Close! Wolves work the ball down the right side before quickly shifting the play across the pitch. Podence carries the ball past Wan-Bissaka and floats a good cross towards the six-yard box. Jimenez sticks close to Varane before leaving his marker as the ball drops only to be put under pressure from Shaw who wins the ball and heads it behind.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:52 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Mason Greenwood is taken off by Ralf Rangnick at the hour mark with Bruno Fernandes introduced for Man Utd.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:48 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! An aerial ball over the top from Shaw doesn’t reach Ronaldo and Jose Sa comes out to claim the ball. He quickly throws it over to the left wing where Podence drives it up the pitch. He runs at Phil Jones before squaring a pass over to Neves. Neves lets it run to Semedo who shoots but Shaw blocks the effort and the ball deflects out for a Wolves corner.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:46 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Ronaldo manages to keep a forward pass alive and knocks the ball down to Wan-Bissaka who smoothly weaves around Marcal and looks to cross it into the middle. Just as he lets loose though he kicks the ball against his standing leg and it bobbles out of play.

As Wolves attack down the right Luke Shaw is booked for body checking Trincao and he’ll miss United’s next match against Aston Villa.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:42 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Man Utd play the ball over to Greenwood on the right wing and he darts inside as Wan-Bissaka draws away the defender with an overlapping run. Greenwood rolls the ball onto his left foot and shoots but smokes it high and wide. Not his best effort at goal.

Bruno Fernandes is warming up on the sidelines. Is his arrival imminent for United?

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:40 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Podence attempts to take the ball into Man Utd’s penalty area but he’s marshalled backwards by Varane. McTominay comes across to help out but bundles into the Wolves forward and gives away a free kick.

McTominay is shown a yellow card for the clumsy tackle and Moutinho has the chance to curl one into the box. He sends the ball into the box but it’s headed out to Trincao. He’s charged down by Cavani and the ball deflects out of play.

Second half: Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:37 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes from either team at half-time. Cristiano Ronaldo kicks off the second half at Old Trafford. Wolves’ last seven Premier League results have ended either 0-0 or 1-0. It looks like this may be their eighth in a row.

Jadon Sancho gets an early opportunity to run at the Wolves defence and shimmies around Kilman before carrying the ball into the box. The option is there to shoot but he lays it off to Ronaldo and Coady manages to get to the ball first.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:33 , Michael Jones

What a return so far for Phil Jones: 96% passing accuracy (24/25) and also top or joint top in the United team for duels won, interceptions, possession gained and blocks.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:27 , Michael Jones

Wolves had 15 shots against Man Utd in the first half - it’s the most on record (since 2003-04) a visiting team has had at Old Trafford in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:24 , Michael Jones

Nothing to separate the teams after 45 minutes at Old Trafford. In that half Wolves managed 15 shots compared to United’s four and will feel a bit disappointed that they haven’t scored yet.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:20 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Goalless at Old Trafford as both teams head into the break. Wolves have been the better side. They’ve been quick on the ball and accurate with their passing. Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez have had good chances but Ruben Neves cames closest to scoring with a volley from outside the box.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:18 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play in the first half. Wolves are attacking again and win consecutive corners. The second is played short before Moutinho squares a pass out to Neves. He shoots from outside the box but gets charged down by Phil Jones. The ball ricochets back into the box where Jimenez fires one over the crossbar but is flagged offside.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:16 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Cavani snatches at a shot from outside the box and belts it well over the crossbar. That’s a poor effort from a striker of his quality.

Wolves come at United again with Trincao driving in from the right wing this time. He carries the ball into the box along the byline and pulls it back but Varane is there to work it clear for the home side.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:14 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Varane’s diagonal ball over to Wan-Bissaka is won by Marcal who heads it down to Podence. He carries it down the wing and lays it off to Moutinho before being tackled by McTominay. Moutinho shimmies away from two United players and drives up the pitch. He picks out Jimenez in the box and he gets off a shot but D Gea has it covered again.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:10 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:08 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Wan-Bissaka gives the ball away with a poor pass into midfield and Trincao drives it forward. He passes it across to Podence who takes a shot from the front edge of the box but it’s blocked by a combination of Jones and Varane. The ball loops up to Ronaldo who tries to head it back ot De Gea but instead knocks it to Jimenez. He lays off the ball but running to the near post and meeting the return cross with a header that he sends wide. The ball goes out of play and the offside flag goes up against the Wolves striker.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:05 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Shaw swings a cross into the box from high up the pitch for United this time but Coady beats Cavani to the ball and heads it out to Joao Moutinho. He looks to set up a counter-attack for Wolves but is clattered by McTominay and wins a free kick in the middle third of the pitch.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

18:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Close! Man Utd come close again to opening the scoring with another run and cross from Wan-Bissaka. He floats the ball over the Ronaldo at the back post but once again the ball evades him by a couple of inches as he hangs in the air.

McTominay then catches Neves with a tackle in the middle of the pitch and the Wolves midfielder seems to have picked up a niggle. He seems okay to play but gets checked over by the medics first.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:59 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Wolves have been the more aggressive team so far. Shaw is caught in possession and the Manchester United defence is forced to back-track again. Jimenez drives the ball towards the box as the defenders drop away from him. He decides to shoot but leans back on the effort and lifts it high over the goal.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:58 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Wan-Bissaka finds a way past Marcal and slots the ball over to Greenwood on the right wing. He shifts away from Saiss, takes the ball to the byline and get pokes a cross into the box but can’t pick out a teammate.

Wolves then work it smoothly up the pitch to Jimenez. He’s got his back to goal but spins nicely and flicks the ball over the top to match a run from Podence. He brings the ball under control, shimmies away from Jones and hits a low shot towards the near post where De Gea dives low and smothers it.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Save! Semedo dribbles around Shaw and carries the ball into the right side of the box. He blasts a shot at De Gea who punches it out to Scott McTominay and the midfielder completes the clearance for United.

This is better from the home side. The beat the Wolves press and work the ball over to Wan-Bissaka on the right. He curls a teasing ball into the six-yard box but it just evades Ronaldo and skips through to Sancho. Sancho cuts inside onto his right and shoots but Semedo is back to block the effort.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Podence and Trincao combine just outside United’s box to play Podence in behind Phil Jones. He sprints after the ball as Trincao flicks it into the area but is beaten to it by a covering Wan-Bissaka who boots it out of play.

Podence has switched out to the right wing and links up with Semedo to bring the ball back into Man Utd’s final third. He gives it to the full-back who plays a pass inside to Neves. Neves strikes one from range but the effort continues to rise and goes safely over the goal.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Save! De Gea is called into action again! The Wolves corner is cleared as far as Ruben Neves who takes control of the ball on his chest before smoking a volley towards the top left-hand corner. He strikes it beautifully but is denied by the outstretched hand of a leaping De Gea.

Wolves are in the ascendancy here, can they find an opener?

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:44 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Phil Jones gets another loud round of applause after Shaw loses the ball up the pitch. Nelson Semedo carries it down the right wing and curls a low cross into the penalty area fro Podence but a back-tracking Jones beats him to the ball and boots it clear for the home side.

Chance! United lose the ball in midfield again and Jimenez dinks it over to the left wing where Podence is in behind Wan-Bissaka. He collects the ball and drives into the box before belting a shot towards the near post and forcing a nice save out of David De Gea.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:41 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! Wolves play the corner short and whip it into the box but Aaron Wan-Bissaka deals with the cross at the back post. United’s clearance sends the ball up the pitch where Mason Greenwood wins it back and sends Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo flying forward on the counter-attack.

Sancho takes possession and runs at the Wolves back line as Ronaldo slips into the left side of the box. Ronaldo is free and gestures for the ball but Sancho goes it alone, he cuts onto his right foot and shoots from the front edge of the box but Coady has him covered and he blocks the shot.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Wolves win the ball off Shaw in the middle of the pitch and Ruben Neves drives it forward. He slides a pass into Ralu Jimenez who carries the ball into the right side of the box. Daniel Podence is waiting in the middle of the box but Raphael Varane is across quickly to block the ball behind for a corner.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:36 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Nearly. United work the ball across to Luke Shaw on the left side and he slowly dribbles up the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo makes a run into the left side of the box and Shaw flicks an aerial pass over to him. Ronaldo attempts to bring the ball down on his chest but the ball bounces away from him and quick reactions from Max Kilman allows the defender to clear the danger.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Wolves

17:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Raul Jimenez gets the match started for Wolves. The back comes back to Conor Coady who slots it over to Marcal on the left wing. Mason Greenwood sprints forward on the press but the ball is passed to Romain Saiss without too much trouble.

Wolves work the ball over to Nelson Semedo on the other side of the pitch. He goes on an enterprising run towards the Manchester United box before laying the ball off to Franciso Trincao on the wing. Trincao swings an early cross into the box but Phil Jones heads it clear and receives a loud round of applause from the home fans.

Man Utd vs Wolves

17:29 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Conor Coady leads the Wolves team out onto the pitch at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo takes the captain’s armband for Manchester United. It is only the second time Ronaldo has captained the Red Devils having done so against Bolton Wanderers in his first spell at the club.

Man Utd vs Wolves: Premier League standings

17:26 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are four points behind Arsenal in the race for a top four spot and could do with a win tonight. If they pick up three points they will jump ahead of Tottenham into sixth or potentially fifth if they beat Wolves by six goals or more.

If Wolves win then they will go ahead of Brighton into eighth but defeat this evening drops them down to 10th.

Man Utd vs Wolves

17:23 , Michael Jones

Adama Traore and Franciso Trincao have both attempted 21 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season, the joint-highest figure in the division prior to the latest round of matches.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Wolves: Ralf Rangnick praises Manchester United’s willingness to learn and ‘take next steps’

17:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by his side’s willingness to learn during his first few weeks in the job.

Rangnick was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement until the end of the season at the start of last month and has been tasked with getting United’s season back on track.

They are unbeaten in his opening five games, with a Covid-19 outbreak hitting the squad before Christmas, but performances have been far from convincing.

Ralf Rangnick praises Manchester United’s willingness to learn and ‘take next steps’

Man Utd vs Wolves: Rangnick on Van de Beek

17:17 , Michael Jones

Donny van de Beek has to settle for another spot on the bench for Manchester United this evening. It’s a familiar position for the Dutchman since his joined the club from Ajax in 2020 and he has been linked with a possible exit from Old Trafford.

Van de Beek has played just eight minutes’ Premier League action in four substitute appearance since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November but Ralf Rangnick wants him to stay at the club.

"I had a longer conversation with him," said Rangnick. "Of course it’s difficult for him right now because he also wants to play for the Dutch national team and play in the World Cup in Qatar. In order to do that he needs to get game-time here.

"But I still believe that we should keep him, that he should stay here, definitely until the end of this season and try to get as much game-time as he possibly can."

Man Utd vs Wolves

17:13 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are unbeaten in five league and cup games under Ralf Rangnick, taking 10 points from a possible 12 in the league.

They have lost just one of their last 17 league fixtures on a Monday, with that defeat coming against Tottenham in August 2018.

Man Utd vs Wolves

17:10 , Michael Jones

Wolves have won just four of their 16 Premier League matches played on Mondays - with four draws and eght defeats - their lowest win ratio on a day of the week on which they have played more than once.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Wolves: ‘Top man’ Raul Jimenez is major inspiration for Wolves

17:07 , Michael Jones

Bruno Lage believes Raul Jimenez can provide Wolves with some new-year inspiration.

The striker spent the most of 2021 recovering and finding a way back to fitness after horrifically fracturing his skull in November 2020.

Jimenez has started all but two of Wolves’ Premier League games this season, scoring three goals, ahead of Monday’s trip to Manchester United and Lage knows his influence is key.

‘Top man’ Raul Jimenez is major inspiration for Wolves – Bruno Lage

Man Utd vs Wolves: ‘We are not a defensive team’ says Lage

17:04 , Michael Jones

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is adamant that his team can threaten their opponents in front of goal despite only scoring 42 goals across 2021 which was their lowest return in a calender year since 1922.

Lage said:

We are not a defensive team and are creating a lot of chances. All of our wingers and strikers have had chances just against the goalkeeper and they didn’t score. “I don’t blame anyone and give confidence to the players to continue to do it next time. “Imagine if Adama, Podence, Trincao, Hwang, Raul and Fabio score the chances they have in front of the goal. This is football.”

Man Utd vs Wolves: Rangnick on starting Jones

17:00 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick has praised Phil Jones’ professionalism since he took over at Manchester United but says that injuries to Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire left Jones as the only logical choice to partner Raphael Varane tonight. He said:

I can only judge Phil Jones from the last four weeks and he has always been very professional, very much involved and since all other three centre-backs out, he was the logical choice. “Harry Maguire received an injury against Burnley and had problems the day after the game. Since last night, we knew all three were out.”

Man Utd vs Wolves: Wolves lacking goals

16:57 , Michael Jones

Wolves have not won their first game of the calendar year in any of their seven previous Premier League campaigns - with two draws and five defeats.

Their most recent such victory as a top-flight side came in 1981 against Middlesbrough and their total of 13 top-flight goals is the club’s lowest figure at the turn of the year since the 1981-82 season.

Man Utd vs Wolves: Red Devils perform in January

16:54 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won their opening league game in five of the last six calendar years, with the exception a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in 2020.

The Reds have won 65.5% of their Premier League matches in January, the best record of any team in the competition’s history.

Man Utd vs Wolves: Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

16:51 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.

The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.

Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Man Utd vs Wolves: Safe standing trialled at Old Trafford

16:47 , Michael Jones

Yesterday’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool staged a safe standing trial alllowing fans to legally stand up for the duration of the match without being forced to sit back down.

There are five clubs participating in the initiative to prove that safe standing is a plausible alternative for fans who already stand up throughout matches even though that is legally forbidden.

Manchester United are one of those five clubs so home and away supporters will be allowed to stand for this evening’s game with Wolves. Manager Bruno Lage praised the initiative saying:

"It is a good decision. Football is about emotion. When you go to the cinema, you sit and watch the movie.

"Sometimes you go to some places and don’t feel the emotion. We want to feel the environment and the emotion from the supporters."

Man Utd vs Wolves: Head-to-head

16:42 , Michael Jones

Wolves are winless in 10 league games away to Manchester United since beating them at Old Trafford in February 1980 - they’ve drawn three times and lost seven in that run scoring a total of three goals.

Manchester United could register a fourth successive top-flight win against Wolves for the first time since a sequence of five victories between 1964 and 1968.

Man Utd vs Wolves: Phil Jones starts for United

16:39 , Michael Jones

The big news from the team selections is that Phil Jones starts for Manchester United. It has been 707 days since he last put on the shirt and featured for the club.

The defender’s last appearance was in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere on 26th January 2020.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Man Utd vs Wolves: Team changes

16:36 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick makes two changes to the Manchester United team that defeated Burnley last time out. Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire both drop out with Raphael Varane and Phil Jones taking the centre-back spots. Bruno Fernandes starts on the bench.

There are also two changes for Wolves. Nelson Semedo and Franciso Trincao come in for Ki-Jana Hoever and Leander Dendoncker who both start on the bench.

Man Utd vs Wolves: Line-ups

16:31 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Sancho, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo

📋 Our first starting XI of the new year...#MUFC | #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2022

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Man Utd vs Wolves: Gary Neville’s noises during Chelsea vs Liverpool spark hilarious reaction from fans

16:27 , Michael Jones

Gary Neville’s unorthodox reactions to key moments again caught the ear of Sky Sports viewers during Chelsea’s pulsating 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

The former Manchester United and England full-back has developed a reputation for providing some of football’s biggest moments with a peculiar soundtrack.

Neville famously underscored Fernando Torres’ Champions League semi-final goal against Barcelona in 2012 with a particularly memorable scream of shock and delight.

Gary Neville’s noises during Chelsea vs Liverpool spark hilarious reaction from fans

Man Utd vs Wolves: Lage on Covid disruption

16:23 , Michael Jones

Wolves’ last Premier League fixture was on December 19th and they have spent the last two weeks dealing with an outbreak of Covid in the squad.

Manager Bruno Lage was asked how the postponements have disrupted Wolves’ preparation for tonight’s game and he said:

We spent two weeks without games, so that’s one concern for me. We come with two good games against Brighton and Chelsea, and also the previous games were very good for us because the team were there, and played well against Man City and Liverpool, hard games and the team were there, we created our chances, played our game and played as a team. “Now, we stay two weeks without games, some players had Covid, so I need these two days to understand better which players are fit to play. For sure, that’s my concern, if they have the rhythm to play at the level after two weeks without games.”

Man Utd vs Wolves: Rangnick on Wolves

16:19 , Michael Jones

More from Manchester United’s head coach who spoke about tonight’s match in his pre-game press conference. He emphasised that United need to find a way to break down Wolves’ solid defence without leaving themselves vulnerable to the counter-attack something they haven’t been able to do convincingly this season.

Rangnick said:

Yes, [Wolves are] another complicated team to play. In most cases they play with a back three or a back five. Very compact on the counterattack, very difficult to outplay. “And again, it’s about finding the right spots, the right spaces, making the right decisions, playing the ball into the dangerous areas without being vulnerable on the counterattack. This is, against Wolves, one of the most important things.”

Man Utd vs Wolves: Rangnick not happy with United progress

16:14 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have not lost a Premier League game since Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager but the new boss is unhappy with the progress of the team.

The Red Devils have won three and drawn two of Rangnick’s five games in charge but those results don’t reflect the less than stellar performances they’ve put in on the pitch.

Rangnick partly blames the Covid outbreak at the club which saw them take an unexpected two week break in December as matches got postponed. He said:

Every coach, every ambitious coach - and there’s no difference between other coaches and myself in that area - wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward. “But in order to do that, you need to be able to train.”

Man Utd vs Wolves: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

16:10 , Michael Jones

Manchester United will host Wolves in a Premier League this evening and Ralf Rangnick’s side will attempt to climb up the table.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table after a poor run of form. Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game:

Man United vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture

Man Utd vs Wolves: Recent results

16:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are unbeaten in six Premier League matches, a run that stretches back to November 20th when they were hammered 4-1 by Watford. That was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last match in charge and since Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager the Red Devils have won three and lost one of their four league games. Added to that are the three games which Michael Carrick took charge of, a win versus Villarreal in the Champions League followed by a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea and a 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Wolves’ last seven Premier League matches have ended either 0-0 or 1-0. They’ve had two victories, three draws and two defeats in that time. Last time out they held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Molineux and now take on Manchester United away from home. Bruno Lage’s men have struggled for goals this term but are consistently difficult to break down and will prove to be so again tonight.

Man Utd vs Wolves: Early team news

15:57 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes is back for Manchester United after missing the win against Burnley due to a suspension. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick also believes Victor Lindelof will be available for selection after a spell on the sidelines due to Covid-19 but Paul Pogba remains out.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has confirmed that there are no new positive Covid cases in his squad after Wolves’ match against Arsenal was postponed on Tuesday last week.

Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto and Jonny are the only absentees.

Bruno Lage backing Wolves to find goal touch after 2021 struggles

12:33 , Karl Matchett

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has backed his goal-shy side to finally find the finishing touch after creating unwanted history.

The Portuguese takes his side to Manchester United on Monday after a year which has seen them struggle to score.

Wolves netted just 42 goals in 2021 – their lowest total since 1922 – with 34 coming in the league, which is the club’s third lowest after 1919 and 1981.

Hwang Hee-chan is top scorer with four but has not struck since October and Wolves have just 13 goals in the Premier League this term.

Only rock-bottom Norwich have scored less in the top flight this campaign, but Bruno remains confident they will find the net.

“We are not a defensive team and are creating a lot of chances,” he said, with Wolves also boasting one of the best defensive records in the division.

“All of our wingers and strikers have had chances just against the goalkeeper and they didn’t score.”

Full report:

Bruno Lage backing Wolves to find goal touch after 2021 struggles