Manchester United 1-0 Wolves LIVE! Martial goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE!

Manchester United will be desperate for a lift in their increasingly stressed bid for Champions League qualification as they return to action at Old Trafford today. Though still occupying fourth place, back-to-back defeats by Brighton and West Ham plus Liverpool’s incredible run of six successive victories have left Erik ten Hag’s side looking rather vulnerable to being usurped late on by their fiercest rivals.

United still have a crucial game in hand on Liverpool, but can ill-afford another slip-up today with the Reds only one point behind and travelling to struggling Leicester on Monday night. Ten Hag is not helped by Marcus Rashford being absent altogether through injury, though the return of Raphael Varane for the first time in a month will be most welcome as they look to lean on their strong home form and avoid three straight Premier League losses for the first time since 2015.

Wolves secured top-flight safety with their surprise win over Midlands rivals Aston Villa last weekend and will be eager to improve their dismal away form with Julen Lopetegui handing a debut to Daniel Bentley in goal. Follow Manchester United vs Wolves live below!

Man United vs Wolves latest news

GOAL! Martial sweeps home opener

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Old Trafford

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day

Man United team news: No Rashford but Varane starts

Wolves team news: Bentley makes debut in goal

Manchester United FC 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

70 mins:

70 mins: Wolves clear the corner and a slip from Eriksen allows the visitors to pour forward on the break.

It’s fine play from substitute Podence, who skips forward and lofts a lovely pass into the path of Hwang.

De Gea comes racing out of his box to try and snuff out the danger, not getting the ball but doing enough to knock Hwang off his stride.

Wolves end up with a corner but Hwang can’t guide a difficult header on target.

68 mins:

68 mins: Incisive play from United almost opens up a great chance for Martial, but Wolves scramble behind for a corner.

It’s Martial who then makes way for Weghorst.

66 mins:

66 mins: A bit of a lull in the action now.

This is going to remain very nervy for United as long as it’s only 1-0.

Wout Weghorst is preparing to come on.

63 mins:

63 mins: That’s a terrible pass from Neves back to no one that puts Wolves under enormous pressure. What was he thinking?!

Fernandes collects it and drifts into the box, cutting inside before aiming a low shot that is repelled by the legs of Bentley.

That took a deflection through the legs of Dawson. Solid stop to keep it 1-0.

61 mins:

61 mins: Wolves make two more changes on the hour mark.

Lopetegui replaces Cunha and Toti with Daniel Podence and Hugo Bueno.

60 mins:

60 mins: Now it’s Wolves who are playing with fire as United counter at real pace.

There’s a meaty last-ditch challenge from Kilman on Fernandes outside the box that wipes out the Portuguese, but referee John Brooks is happy with it.

Fernandes can’t believe it. He’ll need treatment as well.

59 mins:

59 mins: United have been under the cosh but suddenly spring into life.

It’s fabulous link-up play with Fernandes and Antony, with the latter ending up pulling a low shot wide of the near post via a deflection off Lemina.

Not sure Bentley would have had that covered.

58 mins:

58 mins: Wolves have another corner after Varane gets his head to another searching cross into the United area.

Kilman rises again and nods down Neves’ delivery from the right, but the ball is travelling too fast for Hwang to divert goal-wards at the back post.

56 mins:

56 mins: United are living dangerously at the moment.

There’s a wonderful flick from Nunes down the Wolves right and Nelson Semedo arrows in a delicious cross towards Costa.

Wan-Bissaka exerts just enough pressure on the former Chelsea frontman.

But Wolves are keeping their foot on the gas...

54 mins:

54 mins: Wolves had struggled to get to grips with that system change early in the second period.

However, this is much better with Hwang offering a decent spark from the right.

Neves does brilliantly to win the ball back high up the pitch and a lofted cross towards Cunha at the back post is headed away vitally by Wan-Bissaka.

Wolves have a corner which Kilman can’t steer on target.

52 mins:

52 mins: Wolves have changed their formation early in the second half, by the way.

It’s gone from a 4-4-2 of sorts to more of a 4-3-3 with Hwang on the right, Cunha left and Costa through the middle.

Nunes is in midfield with Neves and Lemina.

50 mins:

50 mins: Sancho is a threat for United now as a long-range strike from Eriksen then crashes into the ankle of Lemina, who is down hurt.

The home fans are incensed as the referee eventually blows the whistle with their team on the ball.

Dawson has also been struggling since clattering into Martial.

48 mins:

48 mins: A bright start to the second half from United as Antony streams down the right flank and combines with Martial.

Dawson ends up blocking Antony’s shot behind after an initial intervention.

Wolves get the resulting corner clear.

16:05 , George Flood

One half-time change from Wolves.

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan is on for Pedro Neto.

Back underway at Old Trafford!

Back underway at Old Trafford!

Can United extend their lead, or is there a Wolves fightback in the offing?

16:03 , George Flood

That is quite a statistic. Very ominous reading for Wolves!

📳 A reminder that Manchester United have never lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford when leading at HT.



◎ 290 wins

◎ 23 draws

◉ 0 defeats



15:57 , George Flood

For all the talk of sworn enemies United and Liverpool being now embroiled in a fierce fight for fourth place, it’s worth noting that a win today takes the Red Devils level on points with Newcastle in third.

Newcastle were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Leeds at Elland Road at lunchtime.

15:54 , George Flood

Martial’s eighth goal of the season has United on course for a vital win in their battle with Liverpool and quest for a top-four finish.

But Wolves have had their moments and are certainly not out of this one just yet.

Half-time

Manchester United 1-0 Wolves

Manchester United 1-0 Wolves

15:49 , George Flood

47 mins: The first half at Old Trafford ends with a poor Bruno Fernandes effort that was never testing Bentley.

15:48 , George Flood

46 mins: United are under a lot of pressure as we enter two minutes of first-half stoppage time.

Antony’s foul on Nunes gives Wolves the chance to deliver a dangerous free-kick into the box that is unconvincingly scrambled away by Varane.

Wolves keep up their momentum but there’s a break and Antony is away!

He beats Neto all ends up but that’s not the right pass for Martial, whose tame effort is comfortably held by Bentley.

All action heading towards the break.

15:46 , George Flood

44 mins: Here come Wolves again on the break as Nunes and Toti combine, springing the latter free inside the United area.

But the returning Varane’s positioning is stellar again as he’s in the right place at the right time to easily repel the low cross.

15:44 , George Flood

43 mins: A tame Varane header is easily held by Bentley, who spots the run of Neto and has Wolves away quickly.

However, they are stopped in their tracks by a superb challenge from Shaw. Wonderfully timed by the England defender.

15:43 , George Flood

42 mins: United earn their first corner after 42 minutes, with Matheus Cunha’s inadvertent flick going towards his own goal before having to be helped over the top awkwardly by Bentley.

15:41 , George Flood

39 mins: Patient possession and build-up play from Wolves on the edge of the United box.

Nunes tries to scoop an inventive return ball into the path of Toti, but Casemiro reads the danger magnificently - as he so often does.

The ball deflects out off Toti and it’s a goal kick for De Gea, who hasn’t had a save to make so far this afternoon.

15:39 , George Flood

35 mins: Wolves are trying to mount a quick response before the break.

Matheus Cunha skips past the attempted challenges of Shaw and Eriksen before finally being knocked down by Casemiro.

A yellow card for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Wolves | Antony Martial 32'

15:33 , George Flood

32 mins: Now the deadlock is broken!

After missing that sitter a few moments ago, Antony now turns provider as his smart cutback is swept home emphatically by Martial for the Frenchman’s fifth Premier League goal of the season and eighth across all competitions.

Great work from Bruno Fernandes to win a tackle with Kilman in the build-up and slide in a perfect through ball for Antony.

United are off and running.

15:32 , George Flood

31 mins: That really should be 1-0 to United.

Antony - having lost marker Toti - somehow heads over from mere yards out after being teed up by a superb Shaw cross.

Bentley breathes a sigh of relief in the Wolves goal - how has he not even hit the target there?

15:31 , George Flood

29 mins: Wolves earn another corner, with the delivery intended for Toti.

It’s not cleared properly and the ball winds up with Neto, who cuts inside before floating an overhit cross out for a goal kick.

Lopetegui is furious with that on the touchline.

15:29 , George Flood

28 mins: Better from United as one hopeful shot comes off the legs of Sancho and another from Eriksen whistles narrowly past the post.

Bentley had that covered, in fairness.

15:28 , George Flood

27 mins: Fernandes earns a free-kick from a clumsy Nunes, who is baffled by the decision.

It gives Bruno a great free-kick chance from more than 30 yards out to the left of the area.

The Portuguese’s fierce effort is well struck but Bentley gets across quickly and even manages to hold it.

A nice confidence boost for the Wolves debutant.

15:26 , George Flood

25 mins: Wolves have grown into the game well over the last 10 minutes or so.

They work a corner on the far side that is cleared quickly by Lindelof.

15:25 , George Flood

22 mins: What on earth is Varane doing shooting from there? He’s miles out and that’s miles off target.

Not much movement in front of him though, to be fair. It’s all a bit sluggish from United again at the moment.

Wolves break and a sliding Lindelof takes out Nelson Semedo.

It’s just a warning for the Swede, despite Diego Costa charging about 20 yards to try and convince referee John Brooks that he deserved to join him in the book.

15:21 , George Flood

20 mins: So much possession for United, but they just can’t find that final ball.

Martial slips onto his backside after a mazy run to the edge of the Wolves box.

Neves leads a swift break for the visitors and Pedro Neto’s low cross from the left is seen off confidently by Varane.

15:20 , George Flood

16 mins: Sancho is well dealt with by Matheus Nunes as United probe patiently for another opening.

Wolves are coming onto the ball just a bit more now, but with zero threat moving forward.

15:18 , George Flood

15 mins: The first booking of the afternoon goes to Diego Costa.

The fiery Spaniard takes a heavy touch and then scythes down Antony with a poor scissors tackle.

Definite yellow.

15:16 , George Flood

13 mins: Worrying times for Wolves as a decent cross from the left just evades the head of the leaping Martial in the middle.

Wan-Bissaka and Antony then combine to great effect on the opposite flank, getting the overload in a 2v1.

Wan-Bissaka’s cutback on the overlap, however, fails to pick out a red shirt inside the box.

Wolves scramble clear.

15:14 , George Flood

11 mins: Manchester United continue to dominate possession early on here, with Sancho trying a searching through ball that is crucially cut out by a grey shirt.

A pass is then overhit out to Wan-Bissaka, drawing ironic cheers from the travelling Wolves fans.

15:11 , George Flood

8 mins: That goes down as an early chance for Wolves as Dawson flashes a difficult half-volley off-target after De Gea had initially given the ball away.

It’s cheap down the other end from Wolves too as Kilman loses his footing attempting to take in a straightforward Dawson pass.

That allows in Antony, who runs at Kilman before bending a shot wide of the far post.

He should have made Bentley work there.

15:08 , George Flood

6 mins: The first shot in anger of the afternoon comes from Christian Eriksen, who picks up a great pocket of space beyond Neves after a squared pass that followed a United throw-in.

However, the Dane’s ambitious drive is wild and hurtles high into the stands.

That was never testing Wolves debutant Bentley between the posts.

15:05 , George Flood

3 mins: United are looking to the flanks early, switching well out to Antony as the Brazilian builds up a head of steam and is thwarted by a fine interception from Ruben Neves.

United are in their familiar red home strips this afternoon with white shorts and black socks, with Wolves donning their patterned all-grey third kit.

15:03 , George Flood

2 mins: A solid start from United, who are dominating possession already and forcing Wolves quickly onto the defensive.

Antony is looking to breach their resolve early, along with the busy Bruno Fernandes.

KICK-OFF

Underway at Old Trafford!

Underway at Old Trafford!

Manchester United have not lost three successive Premier League matches since the Louis van Gaal era in December 2015.

They need a win today with in-form Liverpool piling on the pressure in the race for fourth place and Champions League qualification.

Wolves are now safe from relegation of course, so can play with a bit of freedom this afternoon.

14:54 , George Flood

Final preparations at Old Trafford! Kick-off is just minutes away.

Ruben Neves starts for Wolves today, despite reports suggesting that he is on the verge of joining Barcelona.

14:50 , George Flood

Quite a stage for Daniel Bentley’s Wolves debut this afternoon.

And what does his surprise selection mean for the future of Jose Sa?

14:46 , George Flood

No great protests visible around Old Trafford today, but the strength of feeling amongst the home fans remains crystal clear.

Solskjaer makes Old Trafford return

14:44 , George Flood

A warm reception from United fans for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he makes his first return to Old Trafford since being sacked as manager in November 2021.

Ten Hag confirms Sabitzer injury

14:40 , George Flood

Erik ten Hag has confirmed in his pre-match interview that Marcel Sabitzer is also missing for Manchester United today through injury.

That’s a blow to the Austrian’s hopes of proving himself worthy of a permanent summer move to Old Trafford from parent club Bayern Munich.

Bentley makes Wolves debut in goal

14:25 , George Flood

With a tough task ahead today, Julen Lopetegui has resisted the urge to make sweeping changes to his Wolves team with safety now guaranteed.

The only alteration to the XI that started the win over Aston Villa at Molineux last weekend comes in goal, where former Southend, Brentford and Bristol City stopper Daniel Bentley makes his debut after joining the club in January.

Usual no1 Jose Sa is on the bench, where Raul Jimenez and Hugo Bueno replace Joao Moutinho and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

No Rashford for Man United but Varane starts

14:18 , George Flood

So no Marcus Rashford as expected for United - he’s not in the matchday squad at all.

It’s three changes in total from Erik ten Hag to the side that lost at West Ham last time out thanks to David de Gea’s blunder, with Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst both dropping to the bench.

The fit-again Raphael Varane comes straight back into the starting lineup after a month out, joining Victor Lindelof at centre-back as Luke Shaw shifts out to left-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is preferred to Diogo Dalot on the right.

Rashford and Weghorst are replaced in attack by Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, meanwhile.

Alejandro Garnacho is named as a substitute once more, with Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri also added to the bench.

Ten Hag keeps faith with De Gea as promised.

Wolves lineup

14:05 , George Flood

Starting XI: Bentley, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Gomes, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Lemina, Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha, Costa

Subs: Jose Sa, Collins, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Bueno

Man United lineup

14:03 , George Flood

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Sancho

Subs: Butland, Dalot, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Garnacho, Elanga, Weghorst

Lineups on the way

13:55 , George Flood

Beautiful blue skies visible above a sun-kissed Old Trafford this afternoon - perfect conditions for football.

Official team news on the way very shortly! Stay tuned.

Solskjaer: Man United rejected £4m Haaland deal

13:49 , George Flood

Among Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s other revelations in recent days was that Manchester United declined his advice to sign compatriot Erling Haaland from Molde for just £4million in 2018.

“I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I’d got this striker that we had, but they didn’t listen,” he told The Sun.

“I asked for £4million for Haaland, but they didn’t sign him.”

Solskjaer urges Glazers to sell Man United to Ratcliffe

13:39 , George Flood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is due to be in attendance at Old Trafford this afternoon for the first time since being sacked as Manchester United manager in November 2021.

As part of the build-up to his return to the city, the Norwegian has given interviews where he urged the Glazers to sell to Sir Jim Ratcliffe - whom he said previously tried to appoint him as head coach of French outfit Nice.

“I’m not sure [Ratcliffe] can get the whole lot,” Solskjaer told The Times. “I think he wants only 51 per cent; it’s a difficult one.”

He added: “[The takeover] needs to be done.

“Old Trafford is neglected. The training ground has been neglected. We need to catch up with the other teams.”

On the interest from Nice, Solskjaer said: “Nobody knows this but, there were some talks with Nice and Sir Jim Ratcliffe because they wanted me.”

Ratcliffe ‘confident’ over Man United takeover

13:25 , George Flood

The Manchester United takeover saga may finally be reaching its conclusion, with widespread reports in recent days that British billionaire businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos are confident of winning the race.

However, a massively improved bid from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani does not yet appear to have been ruled out, with Raine Group expected to announce a preferred bidder for the club potentially next week.

United fans have continued to protest against the Glazer family in recent weeks, with supporters incensed by rumours that they could yet opt to stay in control of the club and only sell some shares to bring aboard new investors.

Fan group The 1958 led a protest march before the last home game, the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on April 30, demanding a “full sale only”.

Ten Hag backs under-fire De Gea

13:09 , George Flood

Speaking of David de Gea, Erik ten Hag has passionately backed his under-fire goalkeeper this week after another high-profile mistake saw Said Benrahma net the winning goal for West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend.

Many fed-up United fans want to see deputy Jack Butland given a chance between the posts with the experienced Tom Heaton currently sidelined through injury, though the manager insists he has never even considered such a possibility.

"No, I don't give (any) considerations - he will definitely play,” Ten Hag said of De Gea on Friday.

Ten Hag also gave short shrift to suggestions that De Gea likely having to take a significant pay cut in order to agree an extension to his expiring contract was a reason for his poor form.

“Is that a reason? No, I don't think that's a reason because David is so experienced,” he said. “I can think of a thousand and one reasons, but I don't think that's the reason.

“As a top player, you have such circumstances and you have to accept it, deal with it and the demand is you have to perform.”

Varane return

13:02 , George Flood

A very welcome sight indeed for Manchester United fans as Raphael Varane poses for pictures outside Old Trafford ahead of kick-off this afternoon.

If he’s deemed fit enough to start, you have to imagine that will be in partnership with Victor Lindelof, with Luke Shaw moving back out to his favoured spot at left-back.

That would leave Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot competing for the right-back berth.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial will be fighting to replace Marcus Rashford in the likely event that the latter misses out, or both could come in if Erik ten Hag decides to drop Wout Weghorst.

Marcel Sabitzer and Fred are both options if he wants to spruce up the midfield after successive defeats, while there will be a lot of pressure on David de Gea after his latest costly blunder at West Ham.

Man United vs Wolves prediction

12:48 , George Flood

United might be something of a mess away from home at the moment but have built a pretty strong campaign on their showings at Old Trafford, where they have won 23 times in all competitions so far in 2022-23.

They have also kept five league clean sheets in a row at home.

Even without Marcus Rashford, should he miss out, the hosts should have enough to get past a Wolves side with little left to play for this term and who could be willing to experiment with their lineup.

Manchester United to win, 2-0.

Wolves team news

12:40 , George Flood

The Wolves team news has a familiar look to it, with no known fresh setbacks for today’s trip to Old Trafford.

Mali midfielder Boubacar Traore is lacking in match fitness having not played in 2023, while Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic remain long-term absentees.

Portuguese winger Chiquinho has been back working with the group after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in a pre-season friendly against Burnley last summer, though manager Julen Lopetegui has described him as “so far away” from a potential return still.

The desperately unlucky Kalajdzic also needs a lot more time to recover having also injured his ACL on his Premier League debut against Southampton in September.

Traore, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury while training in Marbella during the World Cup in December.

Man United team news

12:33 , George Flood

The major team news from a Manchester United perspective today relates to Marcus Rashford.

The England forward needs just one more goal to become the first United player since Robin van Persie in 2012-13 to hit 30 in a single season.

However, Rashford sustained a leg injury during Sunday’s loss at West Ham and Erik ten Hag insisted on Friday that his striker was "more than doubtful" to face Wolves.

Better news for United comes with Raphael Varane being available for the first time in a month after recovering from an ankle problem suffered in the Europa League clash with Sevilla.

Alejandro Garnacho has another full week of training under his belt after being named on the bench at the London Stadium and will hope to play some part this afternoon.

However, the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton and Phil Jones are all still out.

Predicted lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Sancho

How to watch Man United vs Wolves

12:28 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm Saturday blackout rules that still apply in English football.

Highlights: You can watch highlights, however, on Match of the Day. Due to the Eurovision Song Contest taking place in Liverpool tonight, MOTD is on BBC Two this week at 10pm.

Welcome to Man United vs Wolves LIVE coverage!

12:22 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Wolves.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils must get back to winning ways at Old Trafford today after painful back-to-back away defeats that have left them looking very vulnerable to being hijacked by in-form rivals Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification next term.

Looking to inflict further worries on United this afternoon are a Wolves side who are no longer glancing nervously over their shoulders after banishing any lingering relegation fears with a hard-fought upset of Midlands foes Aston Villa last weekend.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up and live updates!