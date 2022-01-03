Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Ralf Rangnick says he hasn’t achieved what he wanted at United (EPA)

Manchester United will host Wolves in a Premier League fixture on Monday and Ralf Rangnick’s side will attempt to climb the table.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table after a poor run of form and the interim boss has admitted he hasn’t made the progression at the club he was hoping for.

He partly blames the Covid outbreak at the club, saying: “Every coach, every ambitious coach - and there’s no difference between other coaches and myself in that area - wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward.

“But in order to do that, you need to be able to train.”

So when is kick off and who is lining up for the sides? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

United are set to miss Victor Lindelof (Covid) and Paul Pogba (thigh). While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.

Bruno Fernandes is back from suspension though.

Meanwhile, Wolves remain without Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Willy Boly.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is also a doubt with a groin issue.

Predicted line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Odds

Man United - 8/15

Draw - 16/5

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.