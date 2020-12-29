Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, with both teams looking for the points for different reasons.
United can keep themselves firmly in the hunt for top spot if they take the three points, which would move them to within two of leaders Liverpool. Their home form has been erratic at best, though, with a couple of wins and draws this season alongside three defeats.
Along with rivals and neighbours Manchester City, United have the best form in the league over the last six games - though they did twice squander the lead against Leicester last time out.
Wolves have struggled for consistency in both scoring and results since losing first-choice striker Raul Jimenez to a head injury, with their form around Christmas exemplifying that: a win over Chelsea, defeat to Burnley and a draw with Spurs, a most improbable set of outcomes. A win at Old Trafford should put Wolves back into the top half, but they are quite some distance off a fight for the top six or seven spots, which has been their effective position over the last couple of seasons.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, 29 December.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Changes are likely for United, both because of the quick turnaround between games and because of injuries. Marcus Rashford is a doubt after hurting his shoulder again against Leicester, while Victor Lindelof also departed that game injured. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in training but might not play, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani could all come in to start.
Wolves remain without long-term absentees Raul Jimenez and Jonny at centre-forward and wing-back respectively. Leander Dendoncker is a doubt and Willy Boly needs a fitness test before the match.
Predicted line-ups
MUN: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Martial; Cavani
WOL: Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho; Adama, Podence, Neto; Silva
Odds
Man United - 11/17
Draw - 33/10
Wolves - 26/5
Prediction
A lack of consistent goal threat is harming Wolves’ hopes and even if they can breach a leaky United defence, there’s more scope for rotation and extra energy in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and they should pick up a third home win of the season. United 2-1 Wolves
