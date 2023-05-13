Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(AP)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal - Martial finishes into open net after Antony assist (1-0)

Manchester United FC 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:37

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:37

Substitution Diego da Silva Costa Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:36

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:35

Fernandes whips in a corner but Kilman rises well to head it behind for another corner.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:35

SAVE!! A superb save from Bentley to deny Sancho and keep Wolves in the game. The United winger has plenty of space down the left and he drives into the box onto his right foot. His shot is low and heading for the left corner, but Bentley manages to get a strong hand to it and turn it around the post.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:35

Wolves make an attacking switch as Lemina makes way for Traore.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:34

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:33

There is a muted appeal for a penalty as Podence goes down in the box trying to get on the end of Nunes' pass. The referee is unmoved and play continues.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:32

Wolves break up the pitch from a corner and De Gea almost makes a mess of it as he charges off his line. Hwang gets to the ball before him and the United goalkeeper just avoids making contact with the Wolves forward, who goes down theatrically looking for a foul.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:29

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:29

United turn to the bench for the first time this game as goalscorer Martial is replaced by Weghorst.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:27

Wolves are still yet to register a shot on target as we approach the final quarter of this game.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:25

There is a complete miscommunication from the Wolves players as Fernandes latches onto a loose ball down the left. He cuts back onto his right inside the box but his eventual effort is blocked by the retreating Wolves defence.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:21

Wolves turn to their bench again with a double change. Cunha is replaced by Podence in attack.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:21

WIDE!! United come dangerously close to a second as Fernandes and Antony combine well on the edge of the box. Fernandes backheels it to his Brazilian team-mate, but his effort trickles just wide of the left post with Bentley rooted to the spot.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:21

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:21

Substitution Tote António Gomes Hugo Bueno López

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:19

Kilman with another header from a corner which is flicked towards the back post. Hwang stretches out a leg, but he cannot divert it on target.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:17

💪 @LukeShaw23



United are being forced to do more defending in the second half so far.#MUFC || #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/1NUMAHSjRa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:17

This time Semedo finds some space down the right but Wan-Bissaka does excellently up against Costa in the box and the Wolves striker is unable to get a header on goal.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:15

Kilman rises highest to win the header from the corner but it's well wide from the centre-back.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:15

A more promising period of play from the away side as Hwang has space down the right. The cross is eventually worked towards the back post but it's cleared well before Casemiro eventually concedes the corner.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:13

Lemina is back on his feet and looks okay to continue.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:11

There is a pause in play as Lemina is down receiving treatment.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:10

Martial lays the ball back to Eriksen on the edge of the box but his effort is blocked. United continue to create shooting opportunities at will.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:08

United great the first chance of the second half as Wan-Bissaka makes a good burst down the right. His cross is blocked but falls straight to Antony and his effort is also blocked behind for a corner which Wolves can clear.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:06

With the sub made, Wolves get us underway in this second half.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:05

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:04

Back underway at Old Trafford. #COYW — Wolves (@Wolves) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:04

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:04

Substitution Pedro Lomba Neto Hee-Chan Hwang

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:00

Wolves have been extremely poor going forward in that first half, with Dawson's off-target effort their only shot of the half. United, in contrast, have registered 16 efforts in goal. Antony, in particular, has impressed, notching up three shots as well as one assist and two chances created.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:53

Martial's goal is the difference between the two sides as United lead 1-0 against Wolves at the break. The home side have been much the better in this opening 45 minutes and have created numerous chances on goal. Antony fired wide and headed over with two promising opportunities but the Brazilian redeemed himself, laying the ball on a plate for Martial to smash home in the 32nd minute and put Ten Hag's side ahead.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:50

HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 WOLVES

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:50

Fernandes with the final chance of the half but he blazes over with a tough chance on the edge of the box.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:48

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:48

In control 🕹️



Plenty more work yet to do in this one 💪#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:48

Antony catches the boot of Nunes and Wolves win a free-kick on the left edge of the box as we enter the first of two minutes of added time. Neves delivers but the delivery is poor and United can eventually clear.

15:46

While Antony has offered promise down the right, Sancho has still struggled to make an imprint on this game so far from the left. He tries to play a simple pass back to Martial on the edge of the box but overhits it and the play breaks down.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:44

Eriksen delivers and Bentley has to be alert to tip the ball over the bar after it deflects off the head of Cunha and loops goalwards.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:43

Fernandes does well to win United's first corner of the game.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:42

Wolves have looked fairly toothless in attack so far this half. Nunes swings a ball into the box but there are three United defenders against Costa and the ball is easily cleared away.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:38

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:37

Yellow Card Carlos Henrique Casimiro

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:37

United have had an impressive 11 shots so far this game but they now have that all-important opening goal to show for it as we approach the final ten minutes of the first half.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:36

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:34

Assist Antony Matheus dos Santos

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:33

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:33

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:33

Goal Anthony Jordan Martial

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:33

OVER!! Two quickfire chances for United. Martial tries to get an effort on goal on the turn but the Wolves defence does well to smother that opportunity. They don't do as well with the second chance seconds later as Antony ghosts to the back post and is found by Shaw's cross. The Brazilian rises but he ballons the header over the bar from close range - he should do better.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:32

Both sides are trading opportunities from set pieces at the minute as Wolves win another corner. Neto's delivery is poor, though, and it sails over his teammates inside the United box.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:30

Fernandes lines up a free-kick just outside the right edge of the Wolves goal. He beats the wall but Bentley does well to get across his goal and make the save.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:26

Wolves continue their pressure and win a corner but Lindelof rises well to clear away the cross.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:25

Up the other end, Wolves try to take a free-kick quickly down the right but the United defence is alert to prevent Cunha's cross from finding a teammate in the box.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:24

United build possession inside the Wolves half but Varane eventually runs out of patience and his audacious long-range effort is sliced horribly wide of goal.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:22

Sancho makes a promising burst down the left, but the winger slips as he looks to cut in from the left and the play breaks down.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:20

Approaching the 20-minute mark and it remains 0-0.



Dawson with our best chance of the half so far. Firing just over the crossbar first time after meeting a corner from the left side. #COYW pic.twitter.com/gtFfRJscH1 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:20

Having committed a poor foul moments ago, Costa now wins one of his own after a late challenge from Varane.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:19

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:17

Antony has got on the ball plenty in these early stages and this time he combines well with his full-back partner Wan-Bissaka who makes the overlapping run beyond him. Wan-Basska cuts it back into the box but there is no United player to sweep it home from the penalty spot and the Wolves defence survive once again.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:17

Yellow Card Diego da Silva Costa

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:15

Shaw delivers an enticing cross into the box but it's too high for Martial and Wolves can clear.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:13

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:13

76% possession after these opening 11 minutes for the home side as they go in search of the game's opening goal.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:11

WIDE!! A Wolves mistake and Antony nearly capitalises. Dawson's pass to Kilman goes astray and the latter slips as he tries to stretch for it. Antony latches onto the loose ball but his curling effort goes just wide of the right post with Bentley at full stretch.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:10

Neto drills in a low cross from the first corner of the game but Dawson's half-volley flies over the bar as the centre-back catches it cleanly on the run.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:08

Wolves look to have weathered that early United pressure, but a poor pass from Bentley goes out for a throw-in and gifts possession back to the hosts.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:08

Eriksen tries to take advantage from the throw-in as he lets fly with his left foot but his effort sails comfortably over the bar from outside the box.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:05

A positive start from United, Wolves have hardly had a touch of the ball in these opening minutes.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:03

An early shot from Antony is blocked as he looks to cut onto his preferred left foot.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:02

United get this first half underway!

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:01

The time is now – come on United! 🗣️👏#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:01

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:57

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:55

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:55

Man Utd have won 24 games at Old Trafford in all competitions this season – only Man City (26) have won more home games among EPL clubs.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:53

Lopetegui makes just one change from Wolves' 1-0 victory against Aston Villa as Bentley replaces Sa in goal to make his debut for the club.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:50

Ten Hag makes three changes from United's 1-0 defeat against West Ham. Malacia and Weghorst drop to the bench with Varane and Martial coming in to start. Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford misses out through injury and is replaced by Sancho.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:46

💭 What can the returning @RaphaelVarane bring to today's team?



The boss reveals all and explains why Marcel Sabitzer is absent 👇#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:46

SUBS: Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Nathan Collins, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia, Gomes, Jose Sa, Hugo Bueno, Hwang Hee-Chan.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:46

WOLVES (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, Toti; Matheus, Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina, Pedro Neto; Matheus Cunha, Diego Costa.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:42

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Diogo Dalot, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Fred, Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:42

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-3-2-1-): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Anthony Martial.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:39

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:40

Wolves, meanwhile, will be comparatively relaxed having secured their survival in the Premier League with a 1-0 win against Aston Villa last weekend. Today's game represents a free hit but Julen Lopetegui will look to spoil the party as they eye up a repeat of last season's away win against Manchester United having not won at Old Trafford since 1980.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:38

With just four league games remaining, there will no doubt be plenty of nerves in and around the United dressing room as they look to secure a spot in the top four. With back-to-back defeats and Liverpool breathing down their necks, today's fixture feels like a must-win game for Erik Ten Hag's side. They will be pleased to return to Old Trafford, though, and will look to extend their 26-game unbeaten home record in all competitions and put the pressure back on Newcastle United, who drew earlier on Saturday against Leeds United.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:32

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:32

Hello and welcome to this live commentary for the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Wolves from Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Join @MikeyBurrows and Andy Thompson for today's Matchday Live as we preview #MUNWOL.



💻🎙️ https://t.co/yL4HgqWtFk — Wolves (@Wolves) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

*Anthony Elanga takes his place on the bench among our forward options.



Come on United! 👊🔴#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:00

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

📋 Three changes for today's starting XI...



➡️ Varane, Martial, Sancho

⬅️ Malacia, Weghorst, Rashford#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:30

