Manchester United vs West Ham: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

West Ham are out to back up their resurgence by producing their best result of the season and beating Manchester United this afternoon.

Not since a fateful May afternoon in 2007, when one Carlos Tevez scored, have the Hammers won a Premier League game at Old Trafford and the Red Devils’ own upturn in form will make ending that streak a big task.

West Ham have lost only one of their last eight in all competitions but Erik ten Hag’s United boast one defeat in their last nine.

Six points separate the teams ahead of their clash, Manchester United knocking on the door of the top four while their opponents sit in mid-table.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs West Ham is scheduled for a 4.15pm BST kick-off today, October 30, 2022.

Old Trafford will host the match.

Where to watch Manchester United vs West Ham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting at 3pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

(REUTERS)

Manchester United vs West Ham team news

Erik ten Hag will be without Anthony Martial once again as he continues his slow recovery from a back injury.

Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire returned in the week, leaving Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the remaining absentees.

Jarrod Bowen provided an injury scare for West Ham ahead of the game while Maxwel Cornet has suffered a setback with his calf issue.

Craig Dawson (leg) is yet to return and Lucas Paqueta (collarbone) should be back after Sunday’s game.

(Reuters)

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction

Two teams back to a reasonable degree of form after rough starts, this game could suit the Hammers’ style of turning up and upsetting the big boys.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Red Devils have won each of these teams’ last four league meetings.

Story continues

Man United wins: 71

Draws: 32

West Ham wins: 46