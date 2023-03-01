Alejandro Garnacho celebrates scoring - Manchester United complete dramatic late comeback over West Ham - Getty Images/Lindsey Parnaby

By James Ducker at Old Trafford

The first touch was superb, the finish sublime. As soon as the ball left the right foot of Alejandro Garnacho, it was only ending up in one place and as it flew into the far corner a loud, guttural roar erupted from all sides of Old Trafford.

Manchester United had paraded the Carabao Cup before kick off but, with 14 minutes to go, it did not look like they would be adding the FA Cup to the collection this season. Behind to a stunning, if controversial goal for Said Benrahma, United had David de Gea to thank for the damage not being more severe, the Spain goalkeeper having made two excellent saves in either half to deny Michail Antonio.

Something is stirring at Old Trafford this term, though, and the end was like another throwback to the great years under Sir Alex Ferguson, Erik ten Hag having brought on the cavalry as United threw everything at it while hoping the Stretford End would help suck the ball into the net.

The fightback began when Nayef Aguerd headed Bruno Fernandes’ corner into his own net. West Ham would probably have settled for extra-time at that point but United had their tails up and when Fernandes’ cross was cleared only as far as Wout Weghorst, his shot was blocked by Aguerd and fell into the path of Garnacho to do the rest.

Garnacho was United's standout performer - Manchester United complete dramatic late comeback over West Ham - PA/Martin Rickett

The momentum is certainly with United as they prepare to head to Anfield on Sunday and Fred added a third in the fifth minute of stoppage time after another mistake by Aguerd allowed Weghorst to stab the ball to Fred to fire home.

Erik ten Hag need only point to this first half when he stresses the need for quality reinforcements in the summer. This was very much a United second string and it showed, so much so that United’s manager did not hesitate in introducing his midfield lynchpin, Casemiro, at the interval, the 18th half-time substitution of his short reign.

Perhaps most glaring was the impact the changes had on players who have otherwise looked very dependable this season. De Gea, for example, looked far less certain passing the ball out to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and without Casemiro anchoring the midfield. Similarly, Diogo Dalot cut a much less assured figure at right-back.

Story continues

Ten Hag has been drawing from a relatively small pool of players but, after two energy sapping games against Barcelona and Newcastle in the space of four days, and with Liverpool to come on Sunday, that was never going to be sustainable indefinitely.

So out went Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, the aforementioned Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Fred and the injured Luke Shaw and in came a host of stand-ins, some of whom looked undercooked, some of whom less than confident and some both of those things. It did not help that Jadon Sancho was ill and absent.

Watching Maguire and Lindelof passing it between them and trying to build from the back was an unsettling experience. Neither appears to have great confidence in each other, or perhaps themselves at the moment, and you could sense De Gea’s own apprehension as a consequence.

West Ham were presented with a golden chance to exploit that corridor of uncertainty in the 23rd minute, and to David Moyes’ great frustration on the touchline, could not take it.

After Garnacho lost the ball, it was circulated quickly to Benrahma. Maguire was a couple of yards behind Lindelof and there was an inviting space between United’s centre-backs. Benrahma speared a pass through it, releasing Antonio on goal only for De Gea to rush out and block the shot, and rescue his defenders in the process. Maguire was later booked for a clumsy late challenge on Antonio.

Michail Antonio - Manchester United complete dramatic late comeback over West Ham - PA/Martin Rickett

West Ham grew in confidence as the first half went on. United’s best chance had come early on when Alphonse Areola clawed away a low drive from Marcel Sabitzer that was heading into the bottom corner. Garnacho also cut inside and had an effort palmed away while Antony, who twice shot over after cutting inside, had another of those maddening, ineffective games and was withdrawn for Rashford shortly before the hour.

Soon after the restart, Weghorst had shot wide after neat combination work through midfield by Fernandes and Casemiro before the game turned on that moment of controversy.

The question was whether the ball had gone out of play on the touchline before Tomas Soucek played in Emerson down West Ham’s left flank, from where the full-back pulled the ball back for Benrahma to let fly with an unstoppable bullet of a shot that flew into the top corner. Simon Hooper, the Var, decided the whole ball had not gone out and West Ham had their lead. Video technology would work against United again 18 minutes from time.

Saïd Benrahma is a magician 🎩🪄



West Ham in front but Man Utd aren't happy as they feel the ball went out of play in the lead up 👀



Head to @ITV 1 for this one! pic.twitter.com/KxbFpSrkgY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 1, 2023

Casemiro, who had scored with a header from a free-kick in Sunday’s final against Newcastle, thought he had repeated the trick when he nodded in Fernandes’ inswinger. But Var ruled he was a smidgen offside.

The hosts’ frustration finally eased five minutes later when Aguerd, under pressure from Weghorst, headed into his own goal.

Manchester United vs West Ham United: As it happened

09:57 PM

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Manchester City vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Fulham

Brighton vs Grimsby Town

Sheffield United vs Blackburn

09:55 PM

Here are the teams in the quarter-finals

Grimsby Town Blackburn Rovers Brighton Sheffield United Fulham Manchester City Manchester United Burnley

09:54 PM

Results in the other matches tonight

Some upsets in here.

Southampton 1 Grimsby 2

Burnley 1 Fleetwood 0

Sheff Utd 1 Tottenham 0



The quarter final draw is coming imminently.

09:53 PM

And here's Fred's

09:48 PM

Garnacho's delightful finish

The touch 👏

The finish 🎯



Alejandro Garnacho comes up with a HUGE goal for Man Utd 💯#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/31qFWUuHGO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 1, 2023

09:47 PM

Harry Maguire speaks with ITV Sport

We were poor in the first half, we've got to start better than that. It's a great match winner from Garns. He's a young boy with amazing talent. He's got the world at his feet. We're making strides forward, we've got a philosophy and we play to it.

09:42 PM

Full time: Manchester United 3 West Ham 1

The Manchester United hangover didn't last long. They've got straight back down to business after Carabao Cup glory at the weekend.

This group have developed a winning mentality and when the game threatened to be slipping away from them, they fashioned a goal, before Garnacho put the hosts ahead and Fred sealed it moments later.

Manchester United are heading through to the last-eight of the FA Cup.

David de Gea - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

09:40 PM

GOAL! Man Utd 3 West Ham 1 (Fred, 90+4)

And Fred adds some.

Weghorst hounds the West Ham defence, forcing a pass out to Fred who is lurking on the edge of the West Ham box and sweeps the ball past Areola.

Fred scores - Reuters/Carl Recine

09:36 PM

GOAL! Man Utd 2 West Ham 1 (Garnacho, 90)

Garnacho seals it in the 90th minute and Old Trafford erupts!

What a timely intervention. He's been a threat all night long.

Weghorst goes for the shot from just inside the box, but it's deflected out to Garnacho on the left-edge of the box. His first touch is exquisite, teeing himself up onto his right foot so that with his second he places it with precision around Areola.

Garnacho celebrates scoring - PA/Martin Rickett

09:32 PM

87 mins: Man Utd 1 West Ham 1

A lovely ball from Fred from deep to Fernandes who has made a surging run to the inside-left channel.

He cuts it across goal to Rashford who's waiting in the middle, but somehow the West Ham defenders manage to get there first and clear.

09:28 PM

Man Utd's equaliser

Man United are BACK in it! 🔴



With a little bit of help from Nayef Aguerd they're on level terms!



Head to ITV1 now to see the remainder of this one 📺 pic.twitter.com/1vFY2JsKO3 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 1, 2023

09:27 PM

82 mins: Man Utd 1 West Ham 1

Fernandes with another delicious ball in, this a free kick from the inside left channel, 35 yards out.

Casemiro gets on the end of it with his head, eight yards out, but it's straight at Areola. He just needed a bit more on that.

09:26 PM

81 mins: Man Utd 1 West Ham 1

Garnacho is calling for a penalty after going down from a challenge from Johnson in the box... but there's not enough in that. Quick Var check confirms it.

09:23 PM

GOAL! Man Utd 1 West Ham 1 (Aguerd, 77 og)

Weghorst leads the celebrations, but it's an own goal, Aguerd getting the final touch on it.

Fernandes sends it in from the corner, a spectacular ball into the middle of the six-yard box. Areola comes out to clear everything out, but he runs into bodies and it's Aguerd who puts the ball into the back of his own net.

Aguerd corner - PA/Martin Rickett

09:18 PM

72 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 1

Casemiro thinks he's equalised... but it's offside. Fernandes whips in the free kick from the left, a gorgeous ball in, but the Brazilian has gone a second early when he meets it with his head and puts it past Areola. It looks fairly clear from the naked eye, but there's still a Var check to confirm it.

09:15 PM

69 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 1

All very untidy from Malacia here. He gives away two balls in quick succession in the left-back area, but fortunately for him, his team-mates have him covered. It's getting a bit chaotic out there now.

09:11 PM

66 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 1

Man Utd are throwing men forward now. Rashford has come on for Antony. Rashford and Casemiro have had a shot apiece in the last few moments.

They'll need to be careful though – Antonio has been lurking with intent on the centre circle and has looked threatening on the counter.

09:08 PM

62 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 1

Antonio gets around Martinez who has dived in with his tackle. Antonio is out on the inside left-channel, he has a couple of men square to him, but he tries to bend it with power past De Gea.

De Gea gets his left arm to it to keep it at 1-0.

09:06 PM

David de Gea: rooted to the spot

David De Gea - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

09:05 PM

Benrahma's goal

Saïd Benrahma is a magician 🎩🪄



West Ham in front but Man Utd aren't happy as they feel the ball went out of play in the lead up 👀



Head to @ITV 1 for this one! pic.twitter.com/KxbFpSrkgY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 1, 2023

09:03 PM

58 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 1

Fornals smashes one across the face of the Man Utd goal from the right.

If anyone had applied the killer touch, there would've been a real problem for Man Utd.

09:01 PM

GOAL: Man Utd 0 West Ham 1 (Benrahma, 54)

Benrahma puts West Ham ahead! It looks like the ball has gone out from Soucek on the left side. The Man Utd players switch off and Soucek plays in Emerson ahead of him, who in turn cuts it back Benrahma in the Man Utd box who throttles his shot into the back of De Gea's net.

The Man Utd players are confident they're going to be given a throw... but after a Var check, it's been given. A Japan vs Spain World Cup situation there.

08:57 PM

53 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Fernandes, back to Sabitzer, who then flicks it over the top of Aguerd. Fernandes wafts at it with his feet, but he's put off just enough by the West Ham centre-back to allow Areola to gather. Man Utd are starting to threaten.

08:56 PM

51 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Casemiro, from Fernandes, feeding Weghorst – but it's a poor first touch from the Dutchman who has to go back on himself to get the ball back before lashing it towards goal on the turn and on the tight diagonal. Promising, but Weghorst's touch let the attack down.

08:54 PM

49 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Man Utd corner. Antony claims the ball back from Sabitzer and unleashes a shot put he doesn't get the shot away with much conviction and Areola stoops down to pick it up.

08:53 PM

48 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Garnacho weaves away from a challenge from Antonio, picking the ball up deep into his own half. He squares to Sabitzer who tries to curl one up top, but no-one is there to receive.

08:51 PM

47 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

A slow start again from Man Utd in this second half. A tepid feel to the action tonight.

08:49 PM

Second half

Begins. Man Utd get us back under way.

08:48 PM

The teams are back out

It looks like Casemiro is coming on for McTominay.

08:44 PM

A massive shock on the cards at St Mary's

The scores across the other fifth-round fixtures.

Southampton 0 Grimsby 2 (65 mins played)

Burnley 0 Fleetwood 0

Sheff Utd 0 Tottenham 0

08:36 PM

An intriguing battle between Garnacho and Johnson has developed this half

Johnson and Garnacho - Reuters/Carl Recine

08:34 PM

Half-time: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

A first half with very little goal mouth activity. Probably the best chances were from Sabitzer up one end, and Antonio's one-on-one at the other.

Nothing to really worry either keeper in that first half.

08:32 PM

45 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Antony gets it back from Weghorst and looks up to release Fernandes down the right flank in a rapid-looking Man Utd counter attack... but Fernandes has shut down his run early. Up goes his arm in apology.

08:30 PM

42 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Fernandes tries to poke it through to Antony after combining with Weghorst, into the 18-yard box, but it's too congested in there and West Ham clear their lines.

08:28 PM

De Gea's save off Antonio

David de Gea - PA/Martin Rickett

08:27 PM

39 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Garnacho tries to take on Johnson down the left flank yet again, but Johnson stands up to him and outmuscles the 18-year-old.

08:26 PM

36 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Antonio cuts inside from the left-edge of the box, but it's straight at De Gea.

Seconds earlier, Fornals was played in by De Gea, leaving the United man sprinting back to his goal. Fornals did have a look at the long-range effort from wide right, but thinks better of it and lays it off to Antonio instead.

08:23 PM

35 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

West Ham hit United on the counter attack, starting from a short pass in the final third from McTominay.

Emerson has put a terrific ball in after offering the overlap for Benrahma who drew a couple of Manchester United shirts in.

He aims for the far post, but Fornals is nowhere to be seen. That would've been a tap in.

08:19 PM

31 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Another yellow card is out. This time it's to McTominay for tripping over Benrahma.

08:17 PM

David de Gea keeping the scores level

🧱 No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets for Manchester United than David de Gea - and here's a demonstration of why @EmiratesFACup | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/8qdrQyS6Lw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 1, 2023

08:15 PM

28 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Malacia tries to feed Garnacho with a cut-through pass to split the defence. But Johnson is there yet again to mop up. He's been really solid this evening.

08:14 PM

26 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Yellow card for Maguire for scything down Antonio on the half way line. Necessary? Probably not – how far was Antonio going there?

08:11 PM

23 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Oh hang on... great ball from Benrahma who spots Antonio in an acre of space, trundling down the inside-right channel.

He's one-on-one with De Gea, but lets the United keeper get too close to him and by the time the trigger is pulled, De Gea is big enough to close down the gap. Big save – West Ham corner.

08:09 PM

21 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Johnson is really tight on Garnacho as the Man Utd man dribbles into the West Ham box. He rightly predicts the cut-in and sticks his leg out, taking it away at the right moment. The attack breaks down.

Not a whole lot going on out there.

08:07 PM

Game face in this one

David Moyes - AFP/Lindsey Parnaby

08:06 PM

Sir Alex and Moyes before KO

Sir Alex and Moyes - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

08:04 PM

16 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Paqueta tries to trigger Antonio down the inside-right channel. It's the right idea, but Antonio's studs give way and he can't direct his cross in effectively enough. De Gea goal kick.

08:03 PM

Maguire shrugs off Antonio

Antonio and Maguire - PA/Martin Rickett

08:00 PM

12 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Offside to spare Weghorst's blushes. Garnacho wanders into West Ham's box, takes a shot from the right side which is saved, and it drops out to Dalot, who goes for goal, but Weghorst puts his foot out to try to guide it past the rooted Areola.

The Dutchman misses the target from six yards – but it's alright, he was offside.

Weghorst - Reuters/Carl Recine

07:57 PM

Lindelof and Antonio going at it

Lindelof and Antonio - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

07:56 PM

9 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Good work from Benrahma who wriggles free from his man in midfield. He releases the ball to Antonio on the right who tries to fire one into the box, but it's cleared away.

07:54 PM

6 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Inventive from Garnacho, who cuts in from the left flank, and fires a cross in, but no-one is there.

Seconds later, Sabitzer has gone for a screamer from outside of the box, the ball padded down ahead of him by Weghorst. Areola makes a strong save, diving down to his right to deny the Austrian.

07:52 PM

4 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

Antonio tries to knock it around Maguire and go round the back of him, but Harry's easily dealing with that. Antonio didn't sort his feet out quick enough.

07:50 PM

3 mins: Man Utd 0 West Ham 0

A tepid start at Old Trafford, not much to comment on so far. Benrahma's tried to get past Dalot down West Ham's left flank, but he's overrun it out for a goal kick.

07:47 PM

Kick off

West Ham get us under way.

Michael Salisbury is the man in the middle this evening.

07:46 PM

A moment of applause

For John Motson, who passed away last week.

07:45 PM

David De Gea

Is given an honour for making 181 clean sheets for Man Utd, breaking the club record.

David De Gea - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

07:43 PM

Out comes the Carabao Cup

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes show off Manchester United's first trophy in six years.

Carabao Cup - Reuters/Carl Recine

07:41 PM

Erik ten Hag relishing fixture congestion chaos as Manchester United chase quadruple

Erik ten Hag has welcomed Manchester United’s relentless schedule – by insisting nothing infuses “ambitious” players with energy like the pursuit of multiple trophies.

United have already played 40 games this season – one fewer than Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Everton are due to face in the entirety of this campaign.

Having secured their first trophy for six years with Sunday’s League Cup triumph over Newcastle United at Wembley, United could play a further 25 matches this season if they progress to the finals of the FA Cup and Europa League.

Read James Ducker's report.

07:39 PM

This is the one

From the Stone Roses blasts out of the speakers at Old Trafford.

Meaning only one thing: the players will be out imminently.

07:38 PM

Marcus Rashford

Starts on the bench tonight.

Marcus Rashford - Getty Images/David Rogers

07:37 PM

Stick around on the blog after the match

For coverage of the quarter-final draw.

07:36 PM

And here are the other FA Cup fixtures tonight

Southampton 0 Grimsby 0 (Kicked off at 7:15pm)

Burnley 0 Fleetwood 0 (Kicked off at 7:30pm)

Sheff Utd vs Tottenham – 7:55pm

07:32 PM

Two Premier League games of course tonight too

Liverpool vs Wolves, which Rob Bagchi will guide you through, and Arsenal vs Everton with Daniel Zeqiri. Take your pick.

07:22 PM

ITV 1 if you're watching on TV tonight

Kick off at 7:45pm

07:18 PM

Declan Rice

Declan Rice - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

07:17 PM

David Moyes speaks with ITV Sport

When you get that momentum and belief, it makes it difficult no matter who you play. We were very close in the league here just a few months ago. I hope we can go one better and beat them. I think the biggest thing for me is we want to go and give them a game. We've got to try to be positive and progressive in our play. The performance is always important, but in a game like tonight, it's the result that matters.

06:53 PM

The two teams

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Weghorst

Subs: Martinez, Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Varane, Heaton, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Elanga

West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio, Benrahma

Subs: Cresswell, Scamacca, Downes, Bowen, Kehrer, Anang, Swyer, Mubama

04:16 PM

Old Trafford ready for another FA Cup tie between these clubs

By Rob Bagchi

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round tie between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford. Readers of a certain vintage may remember some classic Cup ties between the two: Norman Whiteside's 'perfect' hat-trick in 1985, the year he won the the Cup by beating Neville Southall with his beautiful bender, 1986's fifth round replay when Ray Tonka Stewart and Geoff Pike scored in a 2-0 victory as the wheels feel off a season that had begun at a sprint for Ron Atkinson's Man Utd, Paolo Di Canio's cheek and brilliance in 2001's 1-0 win and Marcus Rashford's performance during his stunning rise to prominence in 2016's away victory en route to winning the Cup at Wembley as the club were preparing to do the dirty on Louis van Gaal.

They also met two years ago in a dreary match that Scott McTominay won in extra-time but the fillip of parading the League Cup they won on Sunday should stir both sides up to put on a show. West Ham played well on Saturday with a back four and a more attacking set-up in midfield, hammering Nottingham Forest. It would be good for David Moyes, and his standing with West Ham fans, to persevere with that approach tonight if only to hone it for Saturday's trip to Brighton when the last thing they would want to watch is a reversion to caution and pragmatism.

Erik ten Hag has been rotating his defenders and right wingers over the past few weeks and may give starts to Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho and/or Jadon Sancho. Luke Shaw, Fred and Anthony Martial were rated as very doubtful at yesterday's press conference.

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski fractured his eye socket and cheekbone in Saturday's collision with Forest's Felipe and will be out for a while. Vladimir Coufal may be back at the weekend but was ruled out of this match while Maxwel Cornet is closing in on a return from last October's calf injury but isn't ready.