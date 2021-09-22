Manchester United vs West Ham LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score, goals and updates from third round tonight

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

It seems like just last weekend that these two sides faced one another, doesn’t it? Well, that’s because it was. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came out on top at the London Stadium on Sunday as his side clinched a 2-1 victory in dramatic circumstances. Former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard scored a late winner for United, but Mark Noble then came onto the pitch to miss a stoppage time penalty as David Moyes’ team squandered the chance to leave with a point.

How will that result impact the two sides this evening? They swap the Premier League for the Carabao Cup, but will there be a different outcome? Both Solskjaer and Moyes will be well aware they need to manage their squads with both league and European ambitions to deal with. That almost certainly means we will see some changes.

West Ham have not beaten Manchester United in any of their last five meetings in all competitions. And Moyes has not beaten his former club since he was sacked by them after less than one season in charge seven years ago.

Could all that change tonight? It’s not long until we find out - be sure to hang on for the last 16 draw, which will follow tonight’s matches:

Manchester United vs West Ham

Kick-off at 19:45

Red Devils beat Hammers 2-1 with dramatic finish at London Stadium on Sunday

Man Utd XI: Henderson; Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Mata, Lingard, Sancho; Martial

West Ham XI: Areola; Fredericks, Diop, Dawson, Johnson, Masuaku; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Bowen

Lanzini sweeps home early opener after Fredericks run down right

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:40 , Michael Jones

Story continues

Manchester United have had more possession (62%) and more shots (13) but it feels as though West Ham have done more with the ball. Obviously they’ve scored a goal but they’ve created better chances around the box.

That said Man Utd should probably have had a penalty. Mark Noble pulled Jesse Lingard to the floor in his own penalty area but Jon Moss played on and VAR isn’t in action tonight to overturn it.

Half-time: Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:33 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: West Ham lead at the break. Manchester United have had a couple of moments where they’ve looked threatening but I think West Ham have been the better team. The opening 10 minutes were fantastic from David Moyes’ men and they’ve earned their lead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some things to think about. Will we see Bruno Fernandes or Phil Jones in the second half?

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:31 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Not yet. Man Utd deal competently with the second corner and even manage to sweep up the pitch. Sancho plays a one-two with Martial to fly into the box. He goes for goal from a tight angle on the left but Areola is behind it well to parry the ball away.

Two added minutes to play.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:30 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Bailly can’t stop the ball running out for a West Ham corner and Man Ut have a set piece to defend. Henderson comes out to punch it clear but only gets it as far as Arthur Masuaka. He gives the ball to Kral who wins another corner for the Hammers. The visitors are ending the first half strongly. Can they get a second goal?

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:26 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Oh it should be two! Lovely play from West Ham in the final third. Lanzini weaves into the box by linking up with Bowen. He pulls it back to Yarmolenko who chips a pass out to Coufal on the right side. The right-back drills it back into the middle where Bowen sends it wide of the near post. He’s claiming a corner as Bailly stepped in just as the shot was taken but the offside flag is up against the West Ham forward. It wouldn’t have counted even if he’d scored.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:23 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Good from Dawson. Van de Beek makes an underlapping run down the left wing but the centre-back tracks him and times his sliding tackle beautifully. He wins the ball, knocks it into Van de Beek and is rewarded with a throw in.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:21 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Jon Moss has refereed this game well so far. There’s been a few heavy borderline challenges but he’s let play go on in most cases.

Sancho drives down the left wing before leaving the ball to Martial. A nice turn from the Frenchman allows him room to carry the ball into the box, which he does, before shifting to the right and firing a shot into the near side-netting.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:17 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Dalot intercepts the ball high up the pitch and squeezes it inside to Mata who is floored by Mark Noble. He manages to dink the ball out to Telles though and the left-back whacks one from range only to pull it wide of the back post. Man Utd are getting into the game now.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:15 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Noble’s making his presence felt out there. He slides into a tackle on Lingard and the Man Utd midfielder gets the decision this time. The free kick is around 25-yards out from goal. Juan Mata takes it but hits the furthest man in the wall.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:13 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Chance! Van de Beek wins the ball in his own half and passes it up to Lingard. He swings a cross into the area that Jadon Sancho keeps alive on the left side. He knocks it back to Lingard who’s moved across the pitch. Lingard turns and drills one from the edge of the box forcing Areola into a low save to palm the ball wide of the post.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:11 , Michael Jones

22 mins: West Ham’s pressing game has been quite impressive so far. Manchester United are having a tough time playing out from the back with Dean Henderson forced to play it long a couple of times already.

Donny van de Beek gets the ball just outside the box. He’s encouraged to shoot by the Old Trafford faithful and does but he spoons the effort high and wide.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:04 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Substitution for West Ham. Ryan Fredericks has had to be replaced. He injured himself going down the slope that runs off the pitch at Old Trafford as he set up the opening goal. He tried to play on but seems to have pulled or twisted something and needs to go off.

Vladimir Coufal replaces him for the Hammers.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

20:02 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chance! It’s a big opportunity for Man Utd to get back on level terms. Nemanja Matic drives into the box this time evading three or four attempts to stop him. He squares the ball to Anthony Martial who taps it into the six-yard area before sending it across for Diogo Dalot. The right back squeezes in front of Craig Dawson but can’t reach the pass for a certain tap in.

Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham

19:59 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Penalty shout for Man Utd! The home side finally kick into gear as Jesse Lingard drives into the box with the ball. He tussles with Mark Noble and the Hammer’s captain seems to pull him to the floor. Jon Moss disagrees and play goes on with Manchester United winning a corner.

Juan Mata swings it it towards Eric Bailly but Alphonse Areola manages to flap it away. It comes back to Mata who goes for goal from an acute angle but manages to strike the crossbar!

GOAL! Man Utd 0 - 1 West Ham (Lanzini, 9’)⚽️

19:54 , Michael Jones

9 mins: West Ham take the lead! Fully deserved too. Ryan Fredericks dribbles down the right flank for the Hammers before spotting a gap between two Man Utd defenders. He darts into it and gets to the byline. A cutback evades Yarmolenko but Manuel Lanzini is waiting behind him to turn the ball into the back of the net. Lovely finish.

Man Utd 0 - 0 West Ham

19:54 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! West Ham are in again, they’ve started really well. Bowen brings the ball down the left before passing it inside for debutant Alex Kral. He gives it to Yarmolenko whose shot from inside the box is blocked. The rebound comes back to Kral who has room to shoot. He targets the bottom right corner but Eric Bailly gets across to block that shot as well.

Man Utd 0 - 0 West Ham

19:50 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Ryan Fredericks receives the ball on the right wing for West Ham and flicks a lovely pass round the back of the Manchester United defence. Andriy Yarmolenko chases it down and gets there before Alex Telles. He cuts the ball back into the box for Jarrod Bowen who sends a left-footed strike wide of the near post.

Man Utd 0 - 0 West Ham

19:47 , Michael Jones

Kick off: The Hammers get the match underway. Anthony Martial has scored six times against West Ham more than against any other team for Man Utd.

The home side win the ball deep in their own half and are pushed even deeper by the West Ham press. Nemanja Matic takes over possession the penalty area and manages to beat the press with a pass out wide to the right hand side.

Man Utd vs West Ham

19:42 , Michael Jones

As you’d expect there’s a pretty lively crowd watching at Old Trafford as the players head out onto the pitch. A reminder that in the Carabao Cup if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes the result will be decided by a penalty shootout.

This one feels like a match-up that could go all the way.

Hammers warming up

19:35 , Michael Jones

The players have completed warming up at Old Trafford. Kick off is just under 15 minutes away. West Ham first team coach Stuart Pearce says he’s expecting a good affair tonight and sees this as an opportunity for West Ham to progress in the cup.

Rio Ferdinand denies rift with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and urges Manchester United manager to call him

19:30 , Michael Jones

Rio Ferdinand has denied reports of a rift with his former Manchester United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ferdinand has at times criticised the Norwegian, now in charge at Old Trafford, but says he has “no beef” with anyone at the club.

Solskjaer had accused Ferdinand of commenting on matters on which he didn’t “really know” after the former centre half labelled Phil Jones as a “waste of time”.

‘Just call me’: Rio Ferdinand plays down rift with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer gives update on Rashford recovery

19:25 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has been absent for Manchester United this season after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury he picked up last season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Rashford’s return after he and Alex Telles were spotted in training this week. Solskjaer said:

“Yeah it’s going well. They’ve worked really hard, both of them. Alex is a bit further on than Marcus. I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break but Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well.”

Telles starts for the Red Devils this evening but by the sounds of it Rashford will be out for a few weeks yet.

Mata looking forward to playing in front of fans again

19:21 , Michael Jones

Juan Mata is looking forward to getting back to the Theatre of Dreams and playing in front of the home support for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s always fantastic to see Old Trafford full, so hopefully it’s going to be full, I know they [the fans] will be supporting us.” said Mata

“We have been waiting for so long to have them back so it’s great to play in front of them and hopefully we can give them a good game.

“It’s [the support] key for us. Football without fans means nothing and especially our fans, both home and away, they give us so much,

“When we play in front of them, everyone feels one level higher in excitement and everything. So, hopefully we can have a great season for them because they have been waiting for so long to come back and support us.”

Manchester United’s crucial late winner masks familiar flaws in title credentials

19:15 , Michael Jones

“It’s always the outcome that decides the headline that we’ll see,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.

And so Jesse Lingard’s sublime winner, followed by David de Gea’s strong penalty save from Mark Noble in the dramatic dying embers at London Stadium, ensures it’s all Glory Glory Man United.

Enter the gushing over not the player who produced the decisive goal at a pivotal moment, nor the one who significantly prevented one with his first spot-kick save since 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who – of course, of course! – continued his habit of sticking the round thing in the rectangular thing will attract the fuss. Come and adore him.

Manchester United’s crucial late winner masks familiar flaws in title credentials

Moyes versus Man Utd

19:10 , Michael Jones

David Moyes has faced Manchester United 32 times during his managerial career, 24 of them with Everton, two with Sunderland and six with West Ham United but he’s only won four and drew seven of those games. He’s lost 21.

Moyes also managed Manchester United 51 times during the 2013-14 season, winning 26, drawing ten and losing 15, including home and away Premier League victories over West Ham.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd vs West Ham - EFL Cup meetings

19:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester United and West Ham United have met in the EFL Cup on three previous occasions, with the Hammers triumphing once and The Red Devils twice.

The most recent meeting in this competition was in the 2016-17 season when the Man Utd defeated West Ham 4-1 at Old Trafford in the fourth round.

West Ham will better remember their November 2010 clash at the Boleyn Ground, when a brace apiece from Carlton Cole and Jonathan Spector carried them to a thumping 4-0 triumph.

The third game in the EFL Cup came back in October 1985 when the Red Devils won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

What does the fourth meeting have in store for us?

Manchester United arrive at Old Trafford

19:00 , Michael Jones

Despite both teams making a lot of changes to their starting XI this should be a good game, especially for the neutrals. The last seven fixtures between these sides have been closely-fought affairs with plenty of drama.

Usually they end with Manchester United on top, like on Sunday, but West Ham always give them a game. Expect nothing less tonight.

Man Utd vs West Ham - Team changes

18:54 , Michael Jones

Changes galore for tonight’s game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer swaps out his entire team for this evening’s Carabao Cup third round.

There’s a return for Dean Henderson in goal as he looks to compete for the number one spot again. Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho bot start in midfield hoping to impress and Jesse Lingard starts after his winning goal at the weekend.

David Moyes also rings in the changes with only Jarrod Bowen keeping his place. Club captain Mark Noble can make amends after missing the penalty to earn the Hammers a draw on Sunday whilst Alphonse Areola gets a run out in goal.

Man Utd vs West Ham - Team news

18:46 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: Henderson, Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, Mata, Matic, Sancho, Van de Beek, Lingard, Martial

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Bowen

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

18:42 , Michael Jones

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will doubtless make changes for the Carabao Cup third round as Manchester United face West Ham United, but the Red Devils’ boss might also have it in the back of his mind that the competition represents a decent chance to end his wait for silverware.

There are bigger priorities than this domestic cup in United’s season, but after several near misses he’s still looking for his first trophy - and ending Man City’s recent dominance of the competition is another incentive to go the distance.

West Ham have never won the competition, last reaching the final in 1981 and losing to Liverpool after a replay, but a huge improvement under David Moyes might have fans feeling that winning a domestic cup is not beyond them this year.

Predicting how Man United vs West Ham will play out tonight

Mata ready for West Ham rematch

18:36 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s Juan Mata is prepared to face West Ham again after their close fought encounter on Sunday in the Premier League.

West Ham went in front through Said Benrahma before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised. Jesse Lingard came on as a second half substitute to score against his former teammates and put Man Utd 2-1 up but they needed David De Gea to stop a final minute penalty to complete their win.

“It was a great way of winning with that penalty at the end, with that save at the end. I was very, very happy for him [De Gea], he deserved a day like that,” Mata said.

“But we are moving on, we are thinking already about the next game because as you know, we have many games now, so there’s no time for celebrating a lot. It’s time for feeling good but getting ready for the next one.

“They will probably make some changes, so maybe the personnel is a tiny [bit] different but they still have a very competitive squad, we know how difficult it is going to be to beat them but we play at home and hopefully we can have a great game.”

Phil Jones back for Man Utd

18:31 , Michael Jones

Phil Jones will return to the Manchester United squad after a 20-month absence for this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie with West Ham.

The centre-back has not played for the first team since an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Tranmere in January 2020, when he was one of the scorers in a 6-0 win.

The 29-year-old has been out with a long-term knee injury and following surgery 13 months ago his rehabilitation was complicated by travel restrictions during lockdown.

"I’m so happy for Phil," Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV.

"He has completed two 90 minutes for the Under-23s, played some minutes behind closed doors and he’s got no reaction on his knee. He’s been working really hard."

Manchester United defender Alex Telles warns West Ham ahead of Carabao Cup tie

15:43 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has promised West Ham they will face exactly the same challenge as they did in the Premier League at the weekend as the clubs prepare to lock horns once again in the Carabao Cup.

David De Gea’s injury-time penalty save from Mark Noble at the London Stadium on Sunday meant substitute Jesse Lingard’s 89th-minute strike secured a 2-1 league win for the visitors.

The sides meet again at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, this time in the third round of the League Cup, and while the personnel may be slightly different, Telles has warned the Hammers their task will be no easier.

He told United’s official website: “Preparations will be the same. It’s in front of our home fans at Old Trafford, but I think the game will be very tough. It’ll be a difficult match, but we’re ready.

“After the game at West Ham, I feel we’re better prepared, and of course we want to win and play as well as we can to get through.”

Manchester United vs West Ham Team News

15:42 , Jack Rathborn

United remain without Marcus Rashford and both Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani face a race to be fit. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo will come out of the line-up for the cup, while a change is also likely in goal.

West Ham have fewer options but will still change a few players, with Declan Rice, Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal among those who could drop out. Michail Antonio is available after suspension.

Manchester United vs West Ham Odds

15:42 , Jack Rathborn

Man United 8/15

Draw 57/17

West Ham 6/1

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction

15:32 , Jack Rathborn

United’s fringe attackers to seize their chance to shine and nudge them through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Man United 2-1 West Ham.